iPhone 16 Pro models tipped to feature haptic Action button and new Capture Button

With the iPhone 15 done and dusted, tipsters have now shifted their focus to the iPhone 16. Despite its launch almost a year away, we've already come across leaks giving away details about its design, camera, processor, special features, and more. Last month, a leak hinted that Apple could bring the tetraprism lens to another one of its iPhones - the iPhone 16 Pro. Now, another leak has surfaced, providing insightful information about the iPhone 16 Pro's new Action button, alongside a new button that is reportedly also in the works. Know all about it.

iPhone 16: New buttons

According to tipster Instant Digital on Weibo (via MacRumors), Apple's next flagship iPhones, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, could feature a redesigned Action button that would sit flush with the sides. While it wouldn't be possible to do so with mechanical buttons, the report states that Apple is planning to make it a haptic button, which was previously rumoured to arrive with the iPhone 15 series.

Only the Action button is expected to get an upgrade to solid-state technology, with the volume keys still being mechanical buttons.

Alongside these upgrades, Apple is also said to be working on a new button that is expected to debut with the iPhone 16. Internally called the “Capture Button”, it could become one of the main selling points of Apple's next iPhone series. While the report does not state the purpose of the button, it reveals that the Capture Button would be located slightly below the power button on the right side. Apple will reportedly move the mmWave cutout to just below the volume buttons next year.

How will the Capture button work?

This button, codenamed “Project Nova”, is also expected to be a capacitive button and not a physical one. Although nothing is confirmed, we expect this Capture button to work similarly to the quick capture button that is present on many Sony smartphones. It lets users capture photos quickly without having to open the Camera app manually.

Not only the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max but the Capture button is rumoured to be standard across the entire iPhone 16 lineup, meaning the base models might also get it.

Do note that all the information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt until there is official confirmation from Apple.