iPhone battery life sucks? Your location may be to blame! The solution is shocking

If you are frustrated that your iPhone battery life is very short and you have to keep charging it, then know why as well as the shocking solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 26 2023, 18:53 IST
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Reason for your iPhone's low battery is here! (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Reason for your iPhone's low battery is here! (HT Tech)

If you are frustrated that your iPhone battery life is very short and you have to keep charging it, then know why as well as the shocking solution. Apple says that your iPhone's battery life can be affected by the location where you live! Why? Because the coverage by the telecom company may not be good in your area. Apple says that poor cell coverage can lead to higher battery drain on iPhones.

How it happens

In areas where telecom coverage is weak, your iPhone will start working harder to catch the signal and this requires more power, draining your batteries quickly.

How to find out if you are in a weak telecom coverage area

To check this out, go to Settings > Battery on your iPhone. Here, you can assess your battery's performance. Then look for the message "No Cell Coverage and Low Signal." This message indicates that your iPhone is searching for a better signal due to poor cell coverage.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

How to deal with battery drain issue

To stop battery drain in low-signal areas, Apple has a shocking suggestion! It says fix the problem by enabling the Airplane mode! You can do that by going to Control Center and tapping on the Airplane mode icon.

The problem with this shocking solution is that, in Airplane mode, you won't be able to make or receive calls! But yes, it will stop your battery drain problem.

Battery drain can cripple your iPhone faster

Did you know that the battery drain issue can cut short the lifespan of your iPhone's battery? Yes, it does. The faster your iPhone drains and requires recharging, the quicker the battery's overall health will deteriorate as the battery is designed to recharge just so many times in its lifespan. So the more frequently you charge, the shorter will be its lifespan.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 18:52 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone battery life sucks? Your location may be to blame! The solution is shocking
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Good news for gamers! Microsoft vows to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Sony PlayStation consoles
Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets