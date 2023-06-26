iPhone battery life sucks? Your location may be to blame! The solution is shocking

If you are frustrated that your iPhone battery life is very short and you have to keep charging it, then know why as well as the shocking solution. Apple says that your iPhone's battery life can be affected by the location where you live! Why? Because the coverage by the telecom company may not be good in your area. Apple says that poor cell coverage can lead to higher battery drain on iPhones.

How it happens

In areas where telecom coverage is weak, your iPhone will start working harder to catch the signal and this requires more power, draining your batteries quickly.

How to find out if you are in a weak telecom coverage area

To check this out, go to Settings > Battery on your iPhone. Here, you can assess your battery's performance. Then look for the message "No Cell Coverage and Low Signal." This message indicates that your iPhone is searching for a better signal due to poor cell coverage.

How to deal with battery drain issue

To stop battery drain in low-signal areas, Apple has a shocking suggestion! It says fix the problem by enabling the Airplane mode! You can do that by going to Control Center and tapping on the Airplane mode icon.

The problem with this shocking solution is that, in Airplane mode, you won't be able to make or receive calls! But yes, it will stop your battery drain problem.

Battery drain can cripple your iPhone faster

Did you know that the battery drain issue can cut short the lifespan of your iPhone's battery? Yes, it does. The faster your iPhone drains and requires recharging, the quicker the battery's overall health will deteriorate as the battery is designed to recharge just so many times in its lifespan. So the more frequently you charge, the shorter will be its lifespan.