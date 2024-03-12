iQOO Z9 launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC! Check features, price and more

After weeks of anticipation, iQOO has taken the wraps off its latest smartphone, the iQOO Z9 5G. It was launched in India today, March 12, at 12 PM IST. It is the company's latest offering in the mid-range segment and aims to take on the likes of Poco X6, OnePlus Nord CE 3 and the newly launched Nothing Phone 2a. The smartphone has features like an AMOLED display, a 5000mAh battery and a Sony 50MP dual camera. From features to price, know all about the new iQOO Z9 5G.

Also Read: iQOO Z9 price and specs leaked ahead of launch

iQOO Z9 5G: Features and specifications

The iQOO Z9 5G has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel supports a peak brightness of 1800 nits and a 1200 Hz instant touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the iQOO Z9 5G gets a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G processor with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The company claims that it is the fastest chip in its segment. The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14. iQOO has promised 2 years of Android OS updates and 3 years of security updates.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

On the back of the iQOO Z9 5G, there's a dual camera setup with a primary 50MP Sony IMX882 camera with OIS and a 2MP telephoto camera. On the front, there's a 16MP selfie shooter. Notable camera features include 50MP UHD Mode, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Supermoon, Pro, Snapshot and Live photo.

All this is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 44W fast charging via USB Type-C. Other notable features of the iQOO Z9 5G include an in-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.3.

Also Read: iQOO Z9 5G set to launch in India

iQOO Z9 5G: Pricing and availability

The iQOO Z9 5G is available in two storage variants - 128GB and 256GB. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 19999 while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 21999. It is available for purchase in two colours - Graphene Blue and Brushed Green.

The iQOO Z9 5G will go on sale on March 14 at 12 PM IST. From March 14 to March 20, buyers can avail an instant discount of Rs. 2000 on ICICI and HDFC Bank Credit/Debit cards and EMI transactions. If they do not wish to pay the whole amount in one go, iQOO is also offering 3-month no-cost EMI options.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!