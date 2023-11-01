Iqoo Z9 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

IQOO Z9 IQOO Z9 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 36,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹36,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.44 inches (16.36 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

IQOO Z9 Price in India The starting price for the IQOO Z9 in India is Rs. 36,990. This is the IQOO Z9 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the IQOO Z9 in India is Rs. 36,990. This is the IQOO Z9 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. IQOO Z9 (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Iqoo Z9 Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)

Front Camera 16 MP

Battery 5000 mAh

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Battery Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 5000 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer Camera Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Bezelless Display Yes

Pixel Density 409 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)

Display Type AMOLED General Operating System Android v12

Launch Date October 9, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand iQOO Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

VoLTE Yes

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance CPU Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)

RAM 8 GB

Fabrication 5 nm

Graphics Adreno 660

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 128 GB

