Iqoo Z9 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

IQOO Z9

IQOO Z9 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 36,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹36,990 (speculated)
128 GB
6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
8 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

IQOO Z9 Price in India

The starting price for the IQOO Z9 in India is Rs. 36,990.  This is the IQOO Z9 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

IQOO Z9

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Iqoo Z9 Full Specifications

Battery
  • No
  • Yes
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes, Fast
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Exposure compensation
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • 16 MP, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Display
  • Yes
  • 409 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
  • AMOLED
General
  • Android v12
  • October 9, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • iQOO
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Performance
  • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
  • 8 GB
  • 5 nm
  • Adreno 660
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
Storage
  • No
  • 128 GB
Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹56,998
Buy Now

