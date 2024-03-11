 iQOO Z9 5G price and specs leaked online ahead of official launch; here’s what you can expect | Mobile News

iQOO Z9 5G price and specs leaked online ahead of official launch; here’s what you can expect

iQOO Z9 5G is set to launch in India on March 12. Let's see what leaks and rumours have to say about this anticipated mid-range contender.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 11 2024, 14:28 IST
The iQOO Z9 5G is scheduled to launch in India on March 12 at 12 p.m. (iQOO)

Excitement is building as iQOO gears up for the launch of its latest mid-range smartphone, the iQOO Z9 5G, set to make its grand entrance into the Indian market on March 12. While the official details are yet to be fully disclosed, iQOO has been dropping tantalizing hints about the smartphone's features. Additionally, leaks have surfaced, giving us a glimpse into the possible price range of this upcoming contender.

iQOO Z9 5G India Price Leak: What to Expect

According to information leaked by tipster Mukul Sharma, a reliable source on X, the iQOO Z9 5G might carry a price tag of Rs. 17999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and RS. 19999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. An interesting twist to the story suggests that the smartphone could be an Amazon exclusive, potentially granting Prime users early access from March 13, with availability for all users commencing on March 14.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For those eyeing additional savings, the leak hints at a possible flat discount of Rs. 2000 when using ICICI and HDFC bank cards for the purchase.

iQOO Z9 5G: Anticipated Features

As the curtain lifts on the iQOO Z9 5G, expectations run high for a device packed with impressive features. The smartphone is rumoured to boast a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, offering a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits peak brightness, and a responsive 300Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the iQOO Z9 5G is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, promising stellar performance with an AnTuTu benchmark score exceeding 7.3L. The device is expected to house a robust 5,000mAh battery, coupled with 44W fast charging support. Running on Android 14-based Funtouch OS custom skin, the iQOO Z9 5G will showcase a sleek design with flat edges and a distinctive brushed finish on the back.

Photography enthusiasts can look forward to a 50MP primary camera featuring OIS, accompanied by a 2MP macro sensor. For stunning selfies and video chats, the smartphone is rumoured to sport a 16MP front shooter.

Connectivity options are set to include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a convenient USB Type-C port for charging and data sync. The iQOO Z9 5G will be available in two captivating colorways: Brushed Green and Graphene Blue, adding a touch of style to its impressive list of features. As the launch date approaches, the iQOO Z9 5G is poised to make waves in the Indian mid-range smartphone scene.

First Published Date: 11 Mar, 14:28 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets