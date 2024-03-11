Vivo V30: Camera, design to performance, all the things you really wanted to know

Vivo has recently introduced its latest V-series smartphones in India, showcasing the Vivo V30 Pro and the Vivo V30. Priced at Rs. 33999 and Rs. 41999 respectively, these smartphones aim to uphold the V-series reputation for impressive camera performance while offering compelling features. Wondering if Vivo V30 can stand out in a competitive price segment? Here are five crucial aspects of the all-new Vivo V30 you've been eager to discover.

1. Vivo V30: Camera

Renowned for its camera capabilities, the Vivo V30 series maintains this tradition. The standard Vivo V30 boasts a dual-camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor with OIS support and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Notably, the wide-angle camera introduces a unique group portrait photo feature, capturing shots with a 92-degree wide-angle view. On the front, the Vivo V30 impresses with a 50MP Eye AF selfie camera. Additionally, both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording.

2. Vivo V30: Sleek Design

Distinct and premium, the Vivo V30 stands out with its slim 7.45mm design and curved display and edges, providing a comfortable in-hand feel. Weighing in at 186 grams, the thoughtful design and excellent weight distribution contribute to its appeal. Launched in three shades, including the India-inspired Andaman Blue and Peacock Green, the device features a clean-lined rear camera module and an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

3. Vivo V30: Display

The Vivo V30 sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels. Noteworthy features include a 120Hz refresh rate, 2800 nits peak brightness, Schott Xensation glass for display protection, HDR10+ support, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and SGS eye-protection certification.

4. Vivo V30: Performance

Under the hood, the Vivo V30 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor with Adreno 720 GPU. With 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, this device ensures smooth multitasking and ample storage space. The large VC cooling chamber and 11 built-in temperature sensors contribute to enhanced thermal performance. Moreover, the phone promises three years of Android updates and four years of security updates.

5. Vivo V30: Solid Battery

The Vivo V30 comes with a robust 5,000mAh battery and 80W FlashCharge support. The company claims that the battery on the new models can last twice as long compared to previous generation models.