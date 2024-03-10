Poco X6 Neo set to launch in India on March 13; check specs, price, availability and more

Poco X6 Neo is all set to make its grand entrance into the Indian smartphone arena on March 13. Poco India has left no stone unturned, offering a tantalizing sneak peek at the phone's design in anticipation of the much-anticipated launch. Alongside the revelation of key features and colour choices, leaks and reports have been buzzing with speculation about the Poco X6 Neo. Some of these have hinted at it being a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 13R Pro.

Mark Your Calendars

In an official announcement on their social media platform, Poco India disclosed that the curtain will rise on the Poco X6 Neo at 12 pm IST on March 13, and Flipkart will be the go-to destination for eager buyers. The online retail giant has already set the stage with a dedicated microsite, showcasing the device in a stylish blue hue. The rear camera module steals the spotlight, housing a 108-megapixel primary sensor, as hinted by earlier leaks.

Poco X6 Neo Specs

The Poco X6 Neo flaunts what is described as a "bezel-less design," boasting an impressive 93.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. Teaser images depict a sleek profile, measuring a mere 7.69mm in thickness, with a flat, centred hole-punch display that minimizes side bezels. The visual feast doesn't end there; Flipkart's teaser hints at another colour variant, possibly an eye-catching orange shade, aligning with previously leaked images.

Leaked details suggest the Poco X6 Neo will arrive in India with 8GB of RAM and multiple storage configurations, catering to diverse user needs. Price-conscious consumers will be pleased to know that the handset is expected to come with a price tag below Rs. 18,000. Earlier leaks have fueled speculation about the phone featuring an OLED display and a robust 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

If the speculations hold true and the Poco X6 Neo mirrors the Redmi Note 13R Pro, potential buyers can anticipate a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC under the hood. Other rumoured specifications include a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ OLED screen, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a 2-megapixel secondary rear camera sensor.