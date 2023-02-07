    Trending News

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    i-Shock! New iPhone 16, more premium than Pro and Pro Max, coming in 2024?

    Apple may launch a a higher version of iPhone 16 that is more premium than even Pro and Pro Max in 2024.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 07 2023, 10:41 IST
    In Pics: Upcoming Apple products in 2022: MacBook, iPad, iPhone 14 Plus, and more
    iPhone 14
    1/5 iPhone 14 Plus: Apple made iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max available to everyone on September 16, but iPhone 14 Plus was kept on hold. Apple at its Far Out event informed that the iPhone 14 Plus will be put on sale starting October 7 without stating the reason behind the delay. Priced at Rs. 89,900, iPhone 14 Plus will come with a 6.7-inch display, A15 Bionic chip, improved cameras and more. (Bloomberg)
    image caption
    2/5 Launch of MacBooks, iPads: According to reports and leaks, Apple is expected to announce new iPad and Mac models in the month of October via press releases, skipping the October event. Apple is expected to announce new iPad Pro models with the M2 chip, a redesigned 10th-generation entry-level iPad, and more. However, there is no official information about the same. (Representative Image) (HT Tech)
    iOS 16
    3/5 iOS 16.1: Apple has already released iOS 16.1 for the developers for the testing purposes and will be released for others soon. According to the leaks and reports, iOS 16.1 is said to bring several changes to the iPhone like adding battery percentage to iPhone 13 Mini Status Bar, Clean Energy Charging option, Live Activities will come to the Lock Screen and Dynamic Island, and more. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/5 Emergency SOS via satellite: Apple at its Far Out event informed that the Emergency SOS via satellite will be available starting in the US and Canada in November, and the service will be included for free for two years with the activation of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The Emergency SOS via satellite can be used by the users of the iPhone 14 models to text emergency services when you are out of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. (HT Tech)
    Apple iPad Pro
    5/5 iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura: Apple can also release iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura in October. However, the release date of the same is not yet known. (AP)
    iPhone 14 Pro
    View all Images
    iPhone 16 series is expected to have a new variant in 2024. (REUTERS)

    Apple may surprise iPhone fans in 2024! If you are eyeing the upcoming top-end models of the iPhone series this year, then next year you may get a new model that will sit above the Pro and Pro Max models. That means, apart from Pro and Pro Max, there may be a super-premium phone above them. Back in September 2022, Apple analyst Mark Gurman stated in his weekly "Power On" newsletter that there is a possibility that an iPhone 15 Ultra will replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year. But in a recent edition of the newsletter, he suggests that Apple is discussing adding a new higher-end iPhone on top of its entire smartphone lineup. Yes, an entirely new iPhone.

    Mark Gurman's report says, “..it (Apple) is already been doing more to distinguish its Pro models from standard iPhones, giving consumers a reason to pay up.” He says that later this year, with the arrival of the iPhone 15, Apple aims to differentiate its models through a range of materials, processors, and cameras. As leaks and rumours suggest, this will include equipping the Pro Max model with a periscope lens for improved optical zoom.

    Gurman suggests that instead of simply rebranding the Pro Max as the "Ultra," Apple may release an even more premium iPhone model above both the Pro models. There have been internal discussions at the company regarding this possibility, with a potential release in time for the 2024 iPhone launch.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    However, the report hasn't mentioned the iPhone range, but depending on the year of arrival, the iPhone would be part of the iPhone 16 series or later, MacRumors reported. A new higher model could result in higher prices but there must be a reason for fans to upgrade to this new variant. So far, it is unclear what differences this top-of-the-line model would offer, but it is likely to have improved cameras, a faster processor, and a possibly even larger display, the report suggested. There may also be cutting-edge features, such as removing the charging port.

    Price? Of course, it would be more expensive than even the Pro Max.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 07 Feb, 10:41 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News i-Shock! New iPhone 16, more premium than Pro and Pro Max, coming in 2024?
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    Gmail
    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help
    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges
    Video game
    Beyond beep beep: Video game music goes to next level at Grammys
    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way
    Sony PlayStation
    Sony Raises Outlook on Strong PlayStation 5 Momentum