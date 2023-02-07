i-Shock! New iPhone 16, more premium than Pro and Pro Max, coming in 2024?

Apple may surprise iPhone fans in 2024! If you are eyeing the upcoming top-end models of the iPhone series this year, then next year you may get a new model that will sit above the Pro and Pro Max models. That means, apart from Pro and Pro Max, there may be a super-premium phone above them. Back in September 2022, Apple analyst Mark Gurman stated in his weekly "Power On" newsletter that there is a possibility that an iPhone 15 Ultra will replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year. But in a recent edition of the newsletter, he suggests that Apple is discussing adding a new higher-end iPhone on top of its entire smartphone lineup. Yes, an entirely new iPhone.

Mark Gurman's report says, “..it (Apple) is already been doing more to distinguish its Pro models from standard iPhones, giving consumers a reason to pay up.” He says that later this year, with the arrival of the iPhone 15, Apple aims to differentiate its models through a range of materials, processors, and cameras. As leaks and rumours suggest, this will include equipping the Pro Max model with a periscope lens for improved optical zoom.

Gurman suggests that instead of simply rebranding the Pro Max as the "Ultra," Apple may release an even more premium iPhone model above both the Pro models. There have been internal discussions at the company regarding this possibility, with a potential release in time for the 2024 iPhone launch.

However, the report hasn't mentioned the iPhone range, but depending on the year of arrival, the iPhone would be part of the iPhone 16 series or later, MacRumors reported. A new higher model could result in higher prices but there must be a reason for fans to upgrade to this new variant. So far, it is unclear what differences this top-of-the-line model would offer, but it is likely to have improved cameras, a faster processor, and a possibly even larger display, the report suggested. There may also be cutting-edge features, such as removing the charging port.

Price? Of course, it would be more expensive than even the Pro Max.