Lava Agni 2 packs India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip; check key specs, features, and price

Agni 2 5G smartphone packs a curved AMOLED display. It became India's first smartphone powered with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and it has been priced at Rs.19,999. “Agni 2 5G, the Indian Fire Power represents the epitome of Indian engineering in the smartphone industry. Our aim is to make Agni a product that shows the technological prowess of India on the global stage. Its' truly world-class attributes will change what you think about Indian smartphones,” said Sunil Raina, President & Business Head, Lava International.

Let's discover what the Lava Agni 2 5G is all about.

Lava Agni 2: specifications and features

According to Lava, Agni 2 5G comes with the biggest and the segment's best curved AMOLED display with its 6.78-inch FHD + screen with a 120 Hz Refresh Rate. The display comes with 1.07 billion color depth and supports HDR, HDR 10 and HDR 10+, and Widevine L1.

The Agni 2 comes with 256GB of storage and 8GB RAM, which can be upgraded to 16 GB. It captures more bright and rich photos with Super 50MP Quad Camera and Segment First 1.0-micron (1 um) pixel sensor with a 16 MP selfie camera.

Agni 2 offers the latest 3rd Gen 2900mm Vapour Chamber cooling technology that ensures a smooth gaming experience and does not heat up the phone. In addition, X-Axis Linear Motor Haptics improves the gaming and typing experience, Lava revealed in a statement.

With Agni 2, you can charge the battery up to 50% in less than 16 minutes. It packs a 4700mAh battery and 66W charger. Agni 2 runs on Clean Android 13.0 experience that ensures smooth functionality without any ads or unwanted notifications.

This device offers all high-end features at an unbelievable price of just Rs.19,999, so mid-range buyers will be able to make an investment that is worth their money.

