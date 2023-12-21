Lava Storm 5G launched with Dimensity 6080 processor; check price and specs

Lava International, a leading Indian smartphone brand, today launched the Lava Storm 5G at a special introductory price of Rs. 11,999 with select bank offers. Lava Storm 5G will go on sale starting December 28th on the e-commerce portal Amazon.in and the Lava e-store. Lava Storm 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, touting an AnTuTu score exceeding 4,20,000. Lava revealed in a statement that it provides seamless gaming performance, thanks to its powerful processor. It comes with a segment-best 8GB RAM for a lag-free user experience that is expandable up to 16GB. The expansive 128GB ROM provides ample storage for games, apps, and multimedia content. Avid gamers should check it out.

Lava Storm 5G: Other details

The device features a large 17.22cm (6.78”) FHD+ IPS display along with a 120Hz refresh rate and Widevine L1 support that cut blur in animations providing a crystal clear and lag free viewing experience during gaming or while watching videos. The smartphone will be available in two colour variants – Gale Green and Thunder Black and features latest security features with a side mounted ultra-fast fingerprint and face unlock.

Storm 5G has a glass back design, with a 50MP along with a pioneering 8MP Ultra Wide Dual Rear Camera and a 16MP front camera for a superior photography experience and selfies. It is equipped with a large 5000mAh battery for uninterrupted daily usage, supplemented by first in its segment 33W Fast Charging.

The Lava Storm 5G runs on a bloatware free stock Android 13, offering users a pure and intuitive Android experience, the company indicated. The device will be provided with guaranteed Android 14 upgrade along with two years of security updates.

Speaking about the product, Sumit Singh, Product Head, Lava, said, “Young consumers demand more from their smartphones—power, speed, and an exceptional camera experience. The Lava Storm 5G is tailored to meet these demands head-on. At Lava, we understand and embrace the aspirations of the younger generation, and the Storm 5G is our answer to their desire for a power-packed performance."

