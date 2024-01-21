Leaked! 12.9-inch Apple iPad Air unveiled in latest CAD renders; take a sneak peek at the innovative design

As anticipation builds for the upcoming Apple iPad Pro models, fresh insights have emerged about other models and these suggest that the tech giant has more in store for its tablet lineup. Reports indicate that alongside the iPad Pro, Apple is poised to extend its iPad Air range with the introduction of a groundbreaking 12.9-inch Apple iPad Air model- a first for the iPad Air series.

Apple's Leap into Larger Dimensions

Recent CAD renders shared by 91Mobiles offer an intriguing glimpse into the upcoming Apple iPad Air, showcasing significant design enhancements. The journey began last October when rumors hinted at Apple's venture into a larger iPad Air, breaking away from the familiar dimensions. Now, the rumors are substantiated with the raw CAD renders revealing a sleek and sophisticated design for the 12.9-inch iPad Air model.

Notable features in the renders include the continuation of the slim body and all-screen design, maintaining the elegance characteristic of the current iPad Air model. The Touch ID button, positioned at the top, remains a key element, ensuring a seamless user experience.

iPad Air 12.9-Inch Renders

Examining the finer details, the renders revealed speaker grilles on both the top and bottom, along with the familiar side switch and a USB-C port at the bottom. A subtle yet intriguing change lies in the rear camera design, now adorned with a distinct border around the lens and LED flash, deviating from the bare camera sensor seen in the current iPad Air model.

Interestingly, these renders suggest that Apple is not opting for a major design overhaul with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch model. This strategic decision appears to acknowledge the recent redesigns witnessed in the iPad Air series, featuring an all-screen display, Touch ID button, and sleek flat edges.

As the official unveiling draws near, enthusiasts can now catch a glimpse of what the future holds for the iPad Air, promising a blend of innovation and familiarity in its design. Stay tuned for more updates on Apple's latest addition to the iPad lineup.

