Live Now! Flipkart Big Saving Days: Get iPhone 13 at an unbeatable price!

Exciting news for iPhone lovers! Flipkart has launched another edition of its Big Saving Days Sale, which will continue until June 14. As part of this limited-time offer, the iPhone 13 is now available at a substantial discount, making it even more accessible to customers. This means that you can now experience the best features of Apple's flagship device at a more affordable price. Here's how you can take advantage of this amazing deal.
Apple iPhone 13
The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that offers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, providing an enhanced scrolling experience and responsive gaming. Powered by Apple's fastest ever A15 Bionic chip, it delivers exceptional performance. With its dual-camera system, consisting of a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, the iPhone 13 captures stunning photos even in low-light conditions. It also introduces Cinematic mode for videos, allowing for a beautiful shallow depth of field effect. The smartphone supports 5G networks, enabling faster downloads and reduced latency. Available in six vibrant colours, including Midnight, Starlight, Product Red, Blue, Green, and Pink.
Apple iPhone 13 Discount
The Apple iPhone 13 is now more affordable than ever during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale. The 128GB variant, originally priced at Rs. 69,900, is currently available at a discounted price of just Rs. 58,999, offering a remarkable discount of 15 percent.
But that's not all! You can further reduce the price by exploring exchange offers and taking advantage of bank benefits. This presents an excellent opportunity to get your hands on the latest iPhone at an unbeatable price.
Other offers
Flipkart currently has a fantastic exchange offer for the Apple iPhone 13, allowing you to receive a generous discount of up to Rs. 35,000 by trading in your old smartphone. However, it's important to note that the actual discount amount will vary based on the model and condition of your old device. To check if the exchange offer is available in your area, don't forget to enter your Pin code.
But wait, there's more! Customers can also enjoy a 10 percent discount, up to Rs. 750, on SBI Credit Card transactions. Additionally, there is a 5 percent instant discount available on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. These incredible offers provide a great opportunity to maximise your savings while purchasing the Apple iPhone 13.
