MASSIVE 46 percent discount rolled out on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE! Check offers

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 09 2023, 11:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE can be purchased at a discount right now. (Samsung)
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a toned-down version of the more expensive Samsung Galaxy S21, but it is still a powerhouse with amazing cameras, long battery life, and most importantly, 5G connectivity! If you're looking for an affordable yet top-notch 5G smartphone, then the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is one of the best phones you can buy at its price. Although it is not an ‘affordable' smartphone by any means, we've found a great deal that is currently live on the smartphone.

It can be yours for a very low price, thanks to the huge discount and amazing exchange offer on Flipkart! Moreover, bank offers are valid too. Check offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE discount

The 8GB RAM and 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is originally priced at Rs. 74999 as per the Flipkart listing. However, the e-commerce platform has announced a stunning offer where it can be yours with a discount. Here's how.

Flipkart is initially offering a massive 46 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE after which, it is available for just Rs. 39999 on the e-commerce platform. This saves you a staggering amount of Rs. 35000! You can further drive down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE using other bank offers and exchange deals live on the smartphone.

Other offers

Flipkart is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. You can get up to Rs. 30000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE if you exchange your old smartphone. However, the exchange amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the availability in your area.

You can also get a flat Rs. 1250 discount on HDFC Credit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon which is valid till November 2023.

First Published Date: 09 Jun, 11:03 IST
