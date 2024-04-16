 Motorola Moto G64 5G launch: Specifications, features, camera and all details revealed | Mobile News

Motorola Moto G64 5G launch: Specifications, features, camera and all details revealed

Motorola prepares to launch the Moto G64 5G in India, showcasing its specifications including a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's a sneak peek into what to expect from the upcoming Motorola Moto G64 5G smartphone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 16 2024, 08:26 IST
Icon
iPhone hacked? 5 ‘red flags’ that you should not ignore
Moto G64 5G
1/5 1. Battery drain and heating up issues - One of the major indications of your iPhone being hacked or infected with spyware is if you're experiencing severe battery drain. When software tracks and monitors your phone calls and text messages, you might start to see your battery drain off faster and your phone may even heat up. You can check which app is consuming the most battery in your iPhone settings. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/5 2. Increased mobile data usage - You can check the data consumed by apps on your iPhone to detect any abnormal data usage. If you suddenly find yourself low on mobile data, then it could be an indication that a discreet service might be using data on your phone. You must identify and get rid of it. (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 3. Unknown apps - If you've recently come across any app on your iPhone that you did not install, then it might be a hint that your iPhone is infected by spyware. Aside from bloatware, some of the apps might be disguised with unassuming names or might even be hidden from the app drawer. Keep a check on any apps that you do not recognize and uninstall them. (Unsplash)
Moto G64 5G
4/5 4. iPhone slowdown- If your iPhone performance has recently taken a hit, you can't load webpages properly, or you have to keep restarting your phone to make it run faster, then the device may have been compromised by malicious software that is running in the background. (Unsplash)
Moto G64 5G
5/5 5. Apps on iPhone frequently stop working - If well-known apps that you regularly use, like WhatsApp, or Instagram have begun to freeze, stop responding or simply exit without an explanation, your iPhone may have run out of memory because of malicious software that may be using up your its resources. (Unsplash)
Moto G64 5G
icon View all Images
Motorola Moto G64 5G launch is scheduled to happen on April 16, 2024 at 12:00 pm (IST). Ahead of the launch, the specifications, features, camera and all details is revealed. (Flipkart)

Moto G64 5G launch: Motorola is gearing up for the launch of its latest smartphone, the Moto G64 5G, in India this week, succeeding the Moto G54 5G. Ahead of the official unveiling, the company has disclosed most of the key specifications and features of the upcoming device, keeping the price under wraps. Notably, the Moto G64 5G will mark the debut of the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset in India, promising enhanced performance.

Moto G64 5G launch date in India

Scheduled for release on April 16th at 12:00 pm (IST), the Moto G64 5G will be available for purchase through Motorola's official website, Flipkart, and various retail outlets across the country post-launch.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In terms of specifications, the Moto G64 5G will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, coupled with Corning Gorilla Glass protection for added durability. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset, a first for the Indian market. Storage options will include variants with 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB configurations, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card, with support for up to 24GB of extended RAM.

Motorola Moto G64 5G specifications
 

Running on Android 14 out-of-the-box, the device is slated to receive updates up to Android 15 and will benefit from three years of security patches. Camera-wise, the Moto G64 5G will feature a 50MP OIS-enabled main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP macro + depth sensor on the rear. For selfies and video calls, it will sport a 16MP front camera.

The smartphone will pack a massive 6,000mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging technology, ensuring prolonged usage without frequent recharges. Other notable features include an IP52 rating for water resistance, a 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and more.

Design-wise, the Moto G64 boasts a sleek profile with a rectangular camera module housing two rounded lenses. Motorola's logo is prominently featured on the rear panel. The device will be available in Ice Lilac, Mint Green, and Pearl Blue color options.

While initial reports suggest a price tag below 20,000, the exact pricing details will be unveiled during the launch event on Tuesday, offering consumers a clearer picture of its affordability compared to its predecessor, the Moto G54 5G, which started at 15,999 in India.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Apr, 08:26 IST
Trending: samsung galaxy s25 ultra leaks roundup: expected specs, camera features and more iphone 14 price drops on amazon: check latest deals and offers iphone se 4 (2024) leaks roundup: here's what to expect iphone 16 pro to get big ai upgrade with ferret-ui: know what it is infinix note 40 pro series launched in india: check specs, price and more motorola teases flagship smartphone with 125w fast charging ahead of launch event: here what's coming oneplus nord ce4 vs poco x6 pro: which latest smartphone is a better performer under 30000? 5 best smartphones for your eyes: xiaomi 13, honor 90 to motorola edge plus, check list iphone 15 to iphone 15 pro max, here is how much they cost apple to make want instagram story in fullscreen without cropping? this simple trick on iphone can do it
Home Mobile Mobile News Motorola Moto G64 5G launch: Specifications, features, camera and all details revealed
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 16
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 16: Grab exciting rewards from Scar Ring event- Details
GTA 5 tops EU charts
GTA 5 tops EU charts: Ranks among top 10 downloaded PS4 and PS5 games; GTA 6 trailer 2 expected soon
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Exciting weapon skins up for grabs!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Exciting weapon skins up for grabs!
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 15: The 100 pct Bonus Top-Up event is here, check rewards
Xbox Game Pass
GTA 5: Fastest car and bike to speed through Los Santos

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets