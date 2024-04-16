Motorola Moto G64 5G launch: Specifications, features, camera and all details revealed

Moto G64 5G launch: Motorola is gearing up for the launch of its latest smartphone, the Moto G64 5G, in India this week, succeeding the Moto G54 5G. Ahead of the official unveiling, the company has disclosed most of the key specifications and features of the upcoming device, keeping the price under wraps. Notably, the Moto G64 5G will mark the debut of the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset in India, promising enhanced performance.

Moto G64 5G launch date in India

Scheduled for release on April 16th at 12:00 pm (IST), the Moto G64 5G will be available for purchase through Motorola's official website, Flipkart, and various retail outlets across the country post-launch.

In terms of specifications, the Moto G64 5G will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, coupled with Corning Gorilla Glass protection for added durability. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset, a first for the Indian market. Storage options will include variants with 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB configurations, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card, with support for up to 24GB of extended RAM.

Motorola Moto G64 5G specifications



Running on Android 14 out-of-the-box, the device is slated to receive updates up to Android 15 and will benefit from three years of security patches. Camera-wise, the Moto G64 5G will feature a 50MP OIS-enabled main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP macro + depth sensor on the rear. For selfies and video calls, it will sport a 16MP front camera.

The smartphone will pack a massive 6,000mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging technology, ensuring prolonged usage without frequent recharges. Other notable features include an IP52 rating for water resistance, a 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and more.

Design-wise, the Moto G64 boasts a sleek profile with a rectangular camera module housing two rounded lenses. Motorola's logo is prominently featured on the rear panel. The device will be available in Ice Lilac, Mint Green, and Pearl Blue color options.

While initial reports suggest a price tag below ₹20,000, the exact pricing details will be unveiled during the launch event on Tuesday, offering consumers a clearer picture of its affordability compared to its predecessor, the Moto G54 5G, which started at ₹15,999 in India.