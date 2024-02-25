MWC 2024: Xiaomi 14 Ultra set for global debut; check specs and features

The eagerly anticipated Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 is just around the corner, and tech enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement. This annual event promises a glimpse into the future of mobile technology, with major players like Xiaomi set to showcase their latest innovations. Among the highlights is Xiaomi's much-anticipated unveiling of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and here's what you need to know.

Xiaomi's Grand Reveal

The Xiaomi event at MWC is expected to introduce the world to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Already launched in China, this cutting-edge smartphone boasts impressive photography specifications, including a one-inch-type sensor and a variable aperture with 1,024 stops between f/1.63 and f/4.0.

Price

Priced at ¥6,499 (around $904) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra promises to redefine mobile photography. The main camera features a massive one-inch-type Sony LYT-900 sensor, setting a new standard for imaging experiences. Xiaomi's CEO, Lei Jun, has hinted at its global launch at MWC, making it a device to watch out for in the international market, The Verge reported.

Display and Design

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra boasts a stunning 6.73-inch OLED LTPO display with a remarkable 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. Protected by Shield Glass, claimed to be 10 times stronger than conventional glass, the display ensures durability. The smartphone's aluminum build is complemented by a Titanium Special Edition for those seeking a touch of luxury.

Performance

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a formidable 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage. This configuration promises powerful performance to meet the demands of users seeking top-tier specifications.

Camera

Xiaomi places significant emphasis on the camera capabilities, featuring a quad-camera setup. The primary 50MP lens with a one-inch-type Sony LYT-900 sensor, along with additional cameras provides optical zoom and wide field of view, and it positions the Xiaomi 14 Ultra as a photography powerhouse.

Battery

To sustain its features, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra houses a robust 5300mAh battery. Supporting 90W fast charging for quick power-ups and an 80W wireless charging option for added convenience, it ensures users stay connected throughout the day.

Operating System

Running on Xiaomi's HyperOS, based on the latest Android 14 version, the device offers a smooth and user-friendly experience. The smartphone is also IP68 rated for dust and water resistance, ensuring durability in various environments.

In addition to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Xiaomi's CEO Lei Jun has teased the design of another groundbreaking device, set to be unveiled at MWC 2024. With its commitment to pushing technological boundaries, Xiaomi continues to be a frontrunner in the competitive world of smartphones. Stay tuned for the official launch and more exciting revelations at MWC 2024!

