Nab iPhone 12 Mini at just 23999! Flipkart announces huge price drop on 'Mini' iPhone

Nab the iPhone 12 Mini at a highly discounted price on Flipkart. Grab it for just Rs. 23999. Know more about the offer here.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 13 2023, 09:29 IST
iPhone 12 Mini
View all Images
The iPhone 12 Mini is a 'Mini' version of the iPhone 12. (Unsplash)

If you're scouring the market for a smartphone that offers flagship performance without being big and bulky, then Apple's 'Mini' iPhones could be perfect for you, particularly the iPhone 12 Mini. It offers all the bells and whistles of the iPhone 12, but in a compact 5.4-inch design. It is powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, which is only a generation behind. With Apple confirming its WWDC 2023 where it will reveal the upcoming iOS 17, there's no better time to buy an iPhone.

Flipkart is currently offering the smartphone for just Rs. 23999, a significant discount on its original price of Rs. 59900. Check out the details here.

Apple usually supports its iPhones for up to a period of 5 years, meaning the iPhone 12 Mini is not only expected to receive the upcoming iOS 17 update, but many more too, making it worth investing in.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 12 Mini discount

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini is originally priced at Rs. 59900 on Flipkart. However, the e-commerce platform has announced a massive offer on the iPhone 12 Mini and you can buy it for just Rs. 23999. Here's how.

Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to Rs. 50999, giving you a massive initial discount of Rs. 8901. You can further drive the price down with other exchange and bank offers.

iPhone 12 Mini exchange offer

Flipkart is also offering great exchange offers on the iPhone 12 Mini. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 27000 off if you trade-in your old smartphone. If you're able to get the maximum discount offered, you can purchase the iPhone 12 Mini for just Rs. 23999!

However, the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

iPhone 12 Mini bank offers

Customers can get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Moreover, you get a surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023. If paying that amount in one go is not possible, you can also avail the no-cost EMI option.

First Published Date: 13 Apr, 09:23 IST
Tags:
