Next-gen laser tech will repair iPhone screen, no need to replace it

Fix your iPhone’s OLED screen with next-gen laser technology without having to remove it.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 18 2023, 12:49 IST
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Next-gen laser technology can fix the iPhone’s OLED screen without removing it. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Next-gen laser technology can fix the iPhone’s OLED screen without removing it. (HT Tech)

Can you imagine fixing your iPhone OLED screen without removing it? Most of you must be thinking that it's not possible. A new laser technology, however, has made this possible. Recently, YouTuber Spare Parts released a video on his experience with laser technology that can fix the iPhone screen without actually replacing it.

If you are an iPhone user, you must know that the most expensive part of the iPhone is its screen. iPhone introduced its OLED screen back in 2017 with iPhone X. And replacing or fixing the screen can cost you up to $379 with large screen iPhone such as iPhone 14 Pro Max, as per 9to5Mac.

But, now with this latest laser technology, we may be able to save more money and time when it comes to fixing our iPhone screens.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

About the laser technology for fixing iPhone screens

According to the video by Spare Parts, In terms of repairs, the new machine does not fix glass or flex cables, It requires the iPhone components to be in optimal condition. On the other hand, when it comes to screens with lines, the new laser machine excels at addressing issues within the middle OLED layer.

The maker also states that the laser machine is just the first-gen and it's going to make more improvements and bring more features. As of now, the iPhone screen lines are fixed manually According to Spare Parts, this new tech may come as a game changer for phone refurbishers.

The technicians carefully identify the screen issue since the process is carried out manually, and the phone screen remains lit throughout. Next, the broken screen that causes the line in the screens needs to be fixed. Due to the complexity of the OLED screen's layers, repairs can take some time. Additionally, it claims that the lines won't reappear after being fixed.

The machine may go for sale as well and it would be roughly around $12000.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 12:28 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Next-gen laser tech will repair iPhone screen, no need to replace it
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS
The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets