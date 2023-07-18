Next-gen laser tech will repair iPhone screen, no need to replace it

Can you imagine fixing your iPhone OLED screen without removing it? Most of you must be thinking that it's not possible. A new laser technology, however, has made this possible. Recently, YouTuber Spare Parts released a video on his experience with laser technology that can fix the iPhone screen without actually replacing it.

If you are an iPhone user, you must know that the most expensive part of the iPhone is its screen. iPhone introduced its OLED screen back in 2017 with iPhone X. And replacing or fixing the screen can cost you up to $379 with large screen iPhone such as iPhone 14 Pro Max, as per 9to5Mac.

But, now with this latest laser technology, we may be able to save more money and time when it comes to fixing our iPhone screens.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

About the laser technology for fixing iPhone screens

According to the video by Spare Parts, In terms of repairs, the new machine does not fix glass or flex cables, It requires the iPhone components to be in optimal condition. On the other hand, when it comes to screens with lines, the new laser machine excels at addressing issues within the middle OLED layer.

The maker also states that the laser machine is just the first-gen and it's going to make more improvements and bring more features. As of now, the iPhone screen lines are fixed manually According to Spare Parts, this new tech may come as a game changer for phone refurbishers.

The technicians carefully identify the screen issue since the process is carried out manually, and the phone screen remains lit throughout. Next, the broken screen that causes the line in the screens needs to be fixed. Due to the complexity of the OLED screen's layers, repairs can take some time. Additionally, it claims that the lines won't reappear after being fixed.

The machine may go for sale as well and it would be roughly around $12000.