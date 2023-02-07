Nothing Phone 2 India launch imminent! Check key specs, timeline

After the much-hyped launch of the Nothing Phone 1 in 2022, the company is eyeing the launch of its successor, the Nothing Phone 2 this year! The company's CEO Carl Pei has already revealed in an interview with Inverse that Nothing Phone 2 will be launching in the US later this year. Now, tipster Mukul Sharma has hinted that Nothing Phone 2 is coming to India too! He revealed that the Nothing NT01 battery was used in the Nothing Phone, so it is expected that the Nothing NT02 battery could be part of the Nothing Phone 2.

Meanwhile, MySmartPrice has learnt some other details about the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 such as model number, launch timeline, and more. Here's everything that you should know about the Nothing Phone 2.

Nothing Phone 2: Specs and features that you can expect

The Nothing Phone 2 is expected to be a high-end device, MySmartPrice reported. It has been assigned the model number A065. The informant also hinted that the forthcoming Nothing Phone will deliver a premium experience. The device is expected to be powered by an unrevealed Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset. The specific processor used in the Nothing flagship has not yet been confirmed.

It will come equipped with a minimum of 12GB of RAM, along with virtual RAM capability, which will be drawn from its 256GB of internal storage. The phone will be equipped with a 5000mAh battery, a significant improvement from the 4500mAh battery in the original Nothing smartphone.

Depending on the previous iteration, it can be said that Nothing Phone 2 will feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, Carl Pei has already revealed that software experience will be the main focus of the device.

Nothing Phone 2 India launch expected date

The first Nothing Phone was introduced in India in July 2022. The next model, Nothing Phone 2, is expected to be released worldwide, including in India, in the third quarter of 2023, reports suggested. However, the exact launch date for Nothing Phone 2 has yet to be determined.