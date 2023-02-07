    Trending News

    Nothing Phone 2 India launch imminent! Check key specs, timeline

    After the Nothing Phone 1 made a huge impression here, the latest news is that Nothing Phone 2 too is coming to India!

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 07 2023, 16:35 IST
    Nothing Phone (1) First Look: Good time to be a smartphone fan
    image caption
    1/7 Nothing Phone (1) carries a signature transparent design theme on the rear. You get to see some of the components along with the Glyph LED lights. You can get the phone in white and black colours. The sides are also flat, just like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/7 Nothing Phone (1) boots Nothing OS out of the box based on Android 12. Nothing OS is free of pre-loaded third-party apps and bloatware, as well as ads. This is a very clean version of Android. Nothing promises three Android OS updates and four years of security patches. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Nothing Phone (1)
    3/7 The rear and front are covered with Gorilla Glass 5, and the whole body is rated IP52 water resistant.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/7 The Glyph LED lights are synced with the pre-loaded ringtones. There is also a “Flip to Glyph” mode that silences the ringer and only uses the lights to notify when the phone is kept face down.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/7 Nothing Phone (1) also gets an Always On Display functionality with a single clock style.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/7 The Nothing Phone (1) features a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor for the main camera and a 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor for the ultra-wide/macro camera. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    7/7 The Nothing Phone (1) also features a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It also gets support for an in-display fingerprint sensor.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Nothing Phone
    View all Images
    After the Nothing Phone 1 made a huge impression here, the latest news is that Nothing Phone 2 too is coming to India! (HT Tech)

    After the much-hyped launch of the Nothing Phone 1 in 2022, the company is eyeing the launch of its successor, the Nothing Phone 2 this year! The company's CEO Carl Pei has already revealed in an interview with Inverse that Nothing Phone 2 will be launching in the US later this year. Now, tipster Mukul Sharma has hinted that Nothing Phone 2 is coming to India too! He revealed that the Nothing NT01 battery was used in the Nothing Phone, so it is expected that the Nothing NT02 battery could be part of the Nothing Phone 2.

    Meanwhile, MySmartPrice has learnt some other details about the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 such as model number, launch timeline, and more. Here's everything that you should know about the Nothing Phone 2.

    Nothing Phone 2: Specs and features that you can expect

    The Nothing Phone 2 is expected to be a high-end device, MySmartPrice reported. It has been assigned the model number A065. The informant also hinted that the forthcoming Nothing Phone will deliver a premium experience. The device is expected to be powered by an unrevealed Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset. The specific processor used in the Nothing flagship has not yet been confirmed.

    It will come equipped with a minimum of 12GB of RAM, along with virtual RAM capability, which will be drawn from its 256GB of internal storage. The phone will be equipped with a 5000mAh battery, a significant improvement from the 4500mAh battery in the original Nothing smartphone.

    Depending on the previous iteration, it can be said that Nothing Phone 2 will feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, Carl Pei has already revealed that software experience will be the main focus of the device.

    Nothing Phone 2 India launch expected date

    The first Nothing Phone was introduced in India in July 2022. The next model, Nothing Phone 2, is expected to be released worldwide, including in India, in the third quarter of 2023, reports suggested. However, the exact launch date for Nothing Phone 2 has yet to be determined.

    First Published Date: 07 Feb, 16:34 IST
