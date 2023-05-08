Nothing Phone 2 with an iPhone 14 feature? Look what's coming

The upcoming Nothing Phone 2 is tipped to get an iPhone 14 feature. Read on to know what.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 08 2023, 18:56 IST
Nothing Phone 2 is confirmed to launch this summer season. It has something special. (Representative Image) (Unsplash )

Nothing Phone 2 is confirmed to launch this summer globally. Flipkart listing too has assured that Nothing Phone 2 is set to hit the Indian markets. The company has shared a close-up look of the Nothing Phone 2 revealing the glyph interface design and a changed look for the video recording red indicator. Apart from these, the rest of the details are under wraps, so far. However, thanks to leaksters, you can get an idea of about what the Nothing Phone 2 may actually pack.

As per tipster Sunay Gourkhede (@Tech_Wallah), one of these interesting Nothing Phone 2 features may get is the iPhone 14's satellite connectivity. On iPhone 14, you can share your location via satellite when you're out of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Now, Nothing Phone 2 is expected to have the same feature.

Moreover, leakster Ben Geskin shared a render of the Nothing Phone (2) which reveals that the design remains almost unchanged, with only a slight alteration in the placement of the LEDs. Though, believing the leaked features, it will get a triple camera system at the back. Hence, it may get the iPhone XS-like vertical camera module to house the three camera lenses, a 91Mobiles report suggested. Here's what else you can expect from Nothing Phone 2.

Nothing Phone 2 specs and features (expected)

Performance: Nothing Phone 2 is tipped to feature a flagship Snapdragon 8 Geen 1 chipset coupled with LPDDR5 RAM & UFS 3.1 storage.

Display: Nothing Phone 2 is expected to get a 6.55 FHD+ AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. Plus, it will get an in-display fingerprint sensor just like its predecessor.

Software: It will come with Android 13 and NothingOS 1.5 out of the box.

Battery: In one of the biggest upgrades, Nothing Phone 2 is tipped to pack a 5000mAh battery instead of Phone 1's 4500mAh.

Cameras: So far, there's no word on Phone 2's cameras. Nothing Phone 1 features dual 50MP rear cameras and a 16MP selfie shooter. However, Nothing is expected to overcome the limitations of the previous model's camera performance.

Others: It will also feature stereo speakers and a dual-mic system, wireless charging, and connectivity such as NFC, WiFi, Bluetooth, 5G, and satellite.

First Published Date: 08 May, 18:56 IST
