Oppo Reno 8T 5G launched in India with 108MP camera, 67W battery; Check price

Oppo has launched a new mid-range smartphone the Reno 8T 5G, which is the newest member of its Reno series. The company has already launched the same smartphone in Vietnam. It comes with some impressive features such as a 108MP primary camera, and 67W charging support, and is said to have a much improved user experience. Here is everything that you need to know about the Oppo Reno 8T 5G - specs, features to price and availability.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G specs and features

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G gets a 108MP camera sensor at the back with a 2MP depth-sensing lens, a 40x microlens for microscopic photography, and a 32MP front snapper for selfies. The handset sports the segment's slimmest and lightest with a 6.7-inch Dragontrail-Star2 AMOLED screen that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate. The Reno 8T 5G FHD+ display boasts a 10-bit colour depth to render 1.07 billion colours, which is 64 times more than conventional 8-bit displays that are capable of 16.7 million colours, Oppo mentioned.

The Reno8 T 5G packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset coupled with 8GB RAM, 128 storage option, and a microSD card slot with support for up to 1TB of storage space. The phone houses a 4800mAh battery supporting 67W Supervooc charging. Oppo claims that you will be able to charge in under 45 minutes. It runs on ColorOS 13, based on Android 13.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G price and availability

Coming to the price of the phone, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G is priced at Rs. 29999 and will be available across Flipkart, OPPO Stores and Mainline Retail Outlets from February 10, 2023, onwards. An exchange offer of up to Rs. 3000 is applicable on Reno8 T 5G and up to 10 percent Instant bank discount on purchasing a Reno8 T 5G through Kotak Bank, HDFC, Yes Bank and SBI.