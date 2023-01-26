    Trending News

    Poco X5 Pro leaks and it is NOT a rebadged Redmi Note this year! Check all specs

    The Poco X5 Pro specs leak ahead of the launch across global markets. Here is all you need to know.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 26 2023, 20:21 IST
    Poco X4 Pro 5G
    Poco X4 Pro 5G (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Poco X4 Pro 5G
    Poco X4 Pro 5G (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    Poco is all set to expand its X series with the upcoming Poco X5 soon. While the launch date of the smartphones is still under wraps, the standard Poco X5 was recently spotted in popular Cricketer Hardik Pandya's hand. And now, its Pro version has surfaced on the internet making headlines. The purported handset has appeared on a European retailer's website as “coming soon.” The retailer has also shared the specs sheet of the phone revealing its expected features, processor and more.

    Poco X5 Pro will succeed the Poco X4 Pro that was launched last year with Snapdragon 695 chipset. According to the specs sheet listed on the European retailer's website, the upcoming Poco X5 Pro will come with an upgraded chipset i.e, Snapdragon 778G chipset. The storage capacity is said to be 6/128GB and 8/256GB expandable via a microSD card slot. For software support, the phone will run Android 12 with MIUI 14 for Poco.

    Poco X5 Pro leaks before launch

    The smartphone is tipped to come with a 6.67” AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,400px resolution (20:9). There will also be a Gorilla Glass 5 and an IP68 rating water and dust resistance. While the retailer hasn't revealed the refresh rate, it is expected to be the same as its predecessor Poco X4 Pro i.e, 120 Hz.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    For optics, it will ship with a triple camera setup on the back led by a 108MP 1/1.52” image sensor (0.7µm pixels) with an f/1.9 aperture. Accompanying the main camera will be an 8MP ultra wide (118-degrees) and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone will feature a 16MP selfie camera. Interestingly, the upcoming phone will support 4K video recording at 30fps. Furthermore, the battery capacity of the phone will be 5,000mAh supporting a 67W wired-only charging.

    On the whole, it seems that the Poco X5 Pro is not based on the Redmi Note 12 series devices, as was the case with its predecessor. Even though there will be parts sharing, Poco could actually offer a great proposition for buyers in the affordable smartphone market looking for good performance.

    First Published Date: 26 Jan, 20:21 IST
