Realme C53 launched; Check sale date, price, and specs

The new Realme “Champion” series called Realme C53 has been launched in India. Check prices and specifications

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 19 2023, 19:29 IST
The Realme C53 was launched in India today. Check the sale date and prices.
View all Images
The Realme C53 was launched in India today. Check the sale date and prices. (Realme)

The Realme C53 smartphone has been launched by the Chinese company in India today. As per the revealed prices and specifications, the phone will be affordable to users who are looking for a feature-filled budget smartphone. With this launch, Realme has started a new C series which it has called the “Champion series”.

Realme India's spokesperson said, "We are thrilled to introduce theRealme C53, a true epitome of camera performance. With its cutting-edge features and remarkable performance, the C53 aims to redefine the smartphone experience for our discerning users”.

Check out what the new Realme C53 has to offer to its users

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Realme C53 specifications

The Realme C53 comes in two storage variants of 4 GB RAM with 128 GB Storage and 6 GB RAM with 64 GB storage. The 6 GB variant has an expandable storage of 12 GB. The smartphone features a 108 MP primary camera with 3x In-sensor zoom and an 8 MP selfie camera. It has a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone is powered by UNISOC T612 Octa-core Chipset along with a 5000mAh battery and 18W SUPERVOOC fast charging with charges the device to 50% in around 53 minutes. It also comes with a 7.99mm slim body.

Now, you must be curious about what it will cost you. Continue reading to know more about its price and date of sale.

Realme C53 Price and sale date

The Realme C53 of 4 GB RAM with 128 GB storage will cost Rs. 9999. And the 6 GB RAM with 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs.10999. The bigger storage variant will give buyers a discount of Rs.1000 on ICICI, HDFC, and SBI bank debit and credit cards and a Rs. 500 coupon.

The sale of the Realme C53 will officially commence on July 26, 2023, from 12 PM Noon on Flipkart and realme.com. You can also get the smartphone through an early bird sale from July 19. There is also a special sale from July 24 on the Realme website and on Flipkart

First Published Date: 19 Jul, 19:29 IST
Realme C53 launched; Check sale date, price, and specs
