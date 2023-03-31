Redmi Note 12: Launch price, chip, camera, battery and more

Xiaomi has just launched budget smartphone Redmi Note 12 4G. Read on to know special features and price.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 31 2023, 12:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G to Redmi Note 12 Pro, 5 all-rounder phones under 25000; check list
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
1/5 The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is another one in the list with amazing features such as 6.6" Infinity-V Display, Snapdragon 695 Processor and Camera set up of 50MP OIS and 8MP Front Camera. This phone is available in two storage variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 22,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 24,999 on Samsung’s official website, Flipkart and Amazon.  (Samsung)
image caption
2/5 The Redmi Note 12 Pro is a latest addition in the Note 12 series, the smartphone comes with some big features in the budget segment. The smartphone comes with 6.67" 120Hz pro AMOLED Display and triple Camera set up. Redmi Note 12 Pro is available in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 24,999; 8GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 26,999 and 8GB + 256GB at Rs. 27,999 on Redmi's official website, Flipkart and Amazon. (Ht Tech)
image caption
3/5 Another phone in this all-rounder segment is Vivo T1 Pro 5G, which features Snapdragon 778G 5G Processor and triple camera setup. Vivo T1 Pro 5G is available in one storage variant: 6GB+128GB priced at Rs. 23,999 on Vivo’s official website and on Flipkart. (Ht Tech)
POCO X5 Pro 5G
4/5 Another all-rounder smartphone is POCO X5 Pro 5G, the latest addition in the POCO segment that comes packed with a Snapdragon 778G processor and a 108 MP AI Triple camera with a 16MP selfie camera. POCO X5 Pro 5G is available in these storage variants: 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 22,999 and 8GB+256GB is priced at Rs. 24,999 on Flipkart. (POCO)
image caption
5/5 The realme 10 Pro +5G has some nifty all-round features. The smartphone comes with a 6.7 inches AMOLED curved bezel-less screen with 120Hz refresh rate. realme 10 Pro+ 5G is available in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 24,999, 8GB+128GB is priced at Rs. 25,999 and  8GB+256GB is priced at Rs. 27,999 on realme's official website and Flipkart. (realme )
Redmi Note 12
View all Images
Redmi Note 12 will be available for purchase starting from April 6th. (Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has expanded its budget smartphone portfolio by launching a new Redmi Note 12 4G variant in India. It must be noted that Xiaomi had launched Redmi Note 12 5G variant earlier, which is currently priced at Rs. 17999. However, the new 4G variant comes as an affordable alternative under Rs. 15000. What's special about this new Redmi budget smartphone? How much will it cost you? Know all here about Redmi Note 12 4G.

Redmi Note 12 price and availability

The Redmi Note 12 is available in three colour variants -- Lunar Black, Sunrise Gold, and Ice Blue hues. With the base model of the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, it is priced at Rs. 14999. While the 6GB RAM coupled with the 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 16999. However, you can get a flat Rs. 1000 discount on ICICI Bank cards as a part of the launch offer. Starting at noon on April 6th, it will be available for purchase at Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home, Mi Studio, and authorized retail partners.

What will you get at this affordable price? Have a look at the Redmi Note 12.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Redmi Note 12 specs and features at a glance

The Redmi Note 12 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It brings the power of the latest Snapdragon 685 chipset coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. At a thickness of only 7.85mm, the Redmi Note 12 is said to be the thinnest Redmi Note, the company claimed. It comes with Android 13 with MIUI 14 out of the box and has been guaranteed 2 Android OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates.

For photography, the Redmi Note 12 boasts a 50MP rear camera as well as an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera at the back. The phone has a 13MP front camera located within the punch-hole. It features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for the security purpose. Everything is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Mar, 12:31 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Redmi Note 12: Launch price, chip, camera, battery and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow
iPhone photos
With this iOS 16 feature, you can interact with text on photos and videos
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23 user? 5 hidden tricks you must try!

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
first iPhone
This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
PS5
PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets