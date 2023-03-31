Redmi Note 12: Launch price, chip, camera, battery and more

Xiaomi has expanded its budget smartphone portfolio by launching a new Redmi Note 12 4G variant in India. It must be noted that Xiaomi had launched Redmi Note 12 5G variant earlier, which is currently priced at Rs. 17999. However, the new 4G variant comes as an affordable alternative under Rs. 15000. What's special about this new Redmi budget smartphone? How much will it cost you? Know all here about Redmi Note 12 4G.

Redmi Note 12 price and availability

The Redmi Note 12 is available in three colour variants -- Lunar Black, Sunrise Gold, and Ice Blue hues. With the base model of the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, it is priced at Rs. 14999. While the 6GB RAM coupled with the 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 16999. However, you can get a flat Rs. 1000 discount on ICICI Bank cards as a part of the launch offer. Starting at noon on April 6th, it will be available for purchase at Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home, Mi Studio, and authorized retail partners.

What will you get at this affordable price? Have a look at the Redmi Note 12.

Redmi Note 12 specs and features at a glance

The Redmi Note 12 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It brings the power of the latest Snapdragon 685 chipset coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. At a thickness of only 7.85mm, the Redmi Note 12 is said to be the thinnest Redmi Note, the company claimed. It comes with Android 13 with MIUI 14 out of the box and has been guaranteed 2 Android OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates.

For photography, the Redmi Note 12 boasts a 50MP rear camera as well as an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera at the back. The phone has a 13MP front camera located within the punch-hole. It features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for the security purpose. Everything is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.