Republic Day Sale 2024: Get up to 36% off on these 5 budget smartphones from Samsung to Lava on Amazon

Products included in this article 21% OFF realme narzo 60X 5G（Nebula Purple 6GB,128GB Storage ） Up to 2TB External Memory | 50 MP AI Primary Camera | Segments only 33W Supervooc Charge (6,412) 34% OFF Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (Prism Silver,6GB,128GB)|120Hz sAMOLED Display|50MP Triple No Shake Cam|6000 mAh Battery|4 Gen OS Upgrade & 5 Year Security Update|12GB RAM with RAM+|Android 13|Without Charger (10,815) 20% OFF OPPO F23 5G (Bold Gold, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 5000 mAh Battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Charger | 64MP Rear Triple AI Camera with Microlens | 6.72" FHD+ 120Hz Display | with Offers (1,034) 11% OFF realme narzo 60 Pro (Mars Orange,8GB+128GB) MediaTek Dimensity 7050 | 120 Hz Super Amoled Curved Display | 100 MP OIS Camera (2,308) 36% OFF Lava Blaze 5G (Glass Green, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 128GB Storage) | 5G Ready | 50MP AI Triple Camera | Upto 16GB Expandable RAM | Charger Included | Clean Android (No Bloatware) (6,507)

1. realme narzo 60X 5G

B0CGDNJX9X-1

The first product that is available during the Republic Day Sale 2024 is the realme narzo 60X 5G. It comes with a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, 550 nits brightness, and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Running on Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0, it is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 6100 plus processor (6 nm) and an octa-core configuration.

In terms of memory, the phone offers two variants: one with 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, and another with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. The main camera setup is a dual configuration with a 50 MP primary lens and a 2 MP secondary lens, featuring LED flash, HDR, and panorama capabilities. For selfies, the phone is equipped with an 8 MP front camera.

The realme narzo 60X 5G includes various sensors such as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, proximity sensor, and compass. The device is fueled by a non-removable 5000 mAh battery, supporting 33W wired charging and capable of charging from 1 percent to 50 percent in just 29 minutes, claims the company.

Specifications Display 6.72-inch Battery 5000-mAh RAM 6 GB+128GB Storage OS Android 13



2. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

B0C7C1DRK5-2

The next on the list that is available during the Republic Day Sale 2024 is the Galaxy M34 5G, features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD plus resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 to ensure durability. Powered by the Exynos 1280 Octa-Core processor running at 2.4GHz, the phone supports 12 bands for a true 5G experience. It guarantees 4 generations of OS upgrades and security updates for a span of 5 years. The device is equipped with 6GB of RAM and offers 128GB of storage.

In terms of battery, the Galaxy M34 5G boasts a 6000mAh Lithium-ion battery, ensuring long-lasting usage. The camera setup includes a triple camera system with a 50MP main camera (F1.8) for sharp and clear photos, accompanied by an 8MP (F2.2) and a 2MP (F2.4) lens. The front camera is a 13MP (F2.0) shooter. Special features of the phone include support for fast charging, dual SIM capability, an always on display, mobile hotspot functionality, and built-in GPS.

Specifications Display 6.5-inch super AMOLED Battery 6000-mAh RAM 8GB+256GB Storage OS Android 13

3. Oppo F23 5G

B082DSTWZ1-3

The Oppo F23 5G presents a vibrant and immersive visual experience with its expansive 6.72-inch touchscreen display, boasting a high 120 Hz refresh rate. Delivering a crisp resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels (FHD plus), the display achieves a pixel density of 391 pixels per inch (ppi) and features an aspect ratio of 20:9. Driving the device's performance is the robust octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, paired with a substantial 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking capabilities. Running on the latest Android 13, the Oppo F23 5G is powered by a reliable 5000mAh battery, supporting Super VOOC fast charging for quick and efficient power replenishment.

In the photography department, the Oppo F23 5G boasts a versatile triple camera setup on the rear, including a high-resolution 64-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel camera, and an additional 2-megapixel camera, all contributing to a feature-rich photography experience with autofocus functionality. For striking selfies, the front camera setup incorporates a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Running on ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13, the Oppo F23 5G offers ample storage options with 128GB or 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Specifications Display 6.71-inch FHD plus Battery 5000-mAh RAM 8GB+256GB Storage OS Android 13



4. realme narzo 60 Pro

B0C788T92F-4

The realme narzo 60 Pro, available in Cosmic Black, offers an impressive 8GB of RAM 128GB configuration. Its standout feature is the Ultra Smooth 120 Hz 7.7-inch super AMOLED curved display, providing users with a visually stunning and seamlessly interactive experience. The highlight is the 100 MP OIS Camera, ensuring exceptional photo quality with detailed and stable captures. The realme narzo 60 Pro excels in delivering top-notch visuals and impressive photography capabilities, making it an enticing choice for users who appreciate high-refresh-rate displays and powerful camera systems in a smartphone.

Specifications Display 6.7-inch Battery 5000-mAh RAM 8GB+128GB Storage OS Android 13

5. Lava Blaze 5G

B0CBRR54KF-5

The last on the list that is available during the Republic Day Sale 2024 is the Lava Blaze 5G boasts a robust configuration with 8GB of RAM and a spacious 128GB ROM that follows UFS 2.2 standards. Notably, the storage is expandable up to a massive 1TB with virtual RAM, providing users with ample space for their data needs. Anticipating the future of connectivity, the Blaze 5G is 5G-ready, supporting all India 5G bands to ensure compatibility with evolving network technologies.

Capture stunning moments with the advanced 50MP AI Triple Camera, while the 16.55cm (6.5") HD plus 90Hz display with Widevine L1 DRM protection ensures a delightful visual experience. Running on the clean Android 13 OS, the device introduces the convenience of Anonymous Auto Call Recording. Multimedia enthusiasts will appreciate the 2K video recording with EIS support, delivering high-quality content creation capabilities.

The Lava Blaze 5G is powered by a substantial 5000mAh Lithium Polymer battery, ensuring prolonged usage. Security is enhanced with a side fingerprint sensor, offering both convenience and secure unlocking. Driving the device's superior performance is the octa-core 2.2GHz MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, providing a smooth and responsive user experience.

Specifications Display 6.5-inch Battery 5000-mAh RAM 8GB+128GB Storage OS Android 13



Top 3 features for you Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 realme narzo 60X 5G 120Hz refresh rate Mediatek Dimensity 6100 plus processor Realme UI 4.0 Samsung Galaxy M34 5G 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display Exynos 1280 Octa-Core processor 50MP Primary camera Oppo F23 5G 120 Hz refresh rate Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor 5000mAh battery realme narzo 60 Pro 120 Hz Super AMOLED Curved Display 100 MP OIS Camera 5000mAh battery Lava Blaze 5G 5G-ready 50MP AI Triple Camera 2.2GHz MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor



