Icon

Republic Day Sale 2024: Get up to 36% off on these 5 budget smartphones from Samsung to Lava on Amazon

Looking for the best budget smartphone? Look no further, check Republic Day Sale 2024 and get up to 36 percent off on Samsung, Lava and others.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 18 2024, 20:41 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy S24, Al innovations, and possibly a smart ring coming at Unpacked Event
Republic Day Sale 2024
1/5 1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose is expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus featuring a 1Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US, and a triple camera system with a stacked battery design. (Samsung)
image caption
2/5 2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Rumored to have a titanium frame, a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and an impressive quad-camera setup including a 200MP primary shooter.  (Samsung)
image caption
3/5 3. Galaxy Al Features: Samsung teases a comprehensive mobile Al experience with the Galaxy S24 series, introducing on-device and cloud-based Al. Galaxy Al may include a real-time translation feature called Al Live Translate Call. (Samsung)
image caption
4/5 4. Galaxy Ring Wearable: Speculations suggest Samsung might unveil a smart ring with advanced health tracking features, integrating ECG and PPG sensors for heart rate and temperature monitoring, potentially competing with devices like the Oura Ring 3.  (Samsung)
image caption
5/5 5. Venue Shift: Samsung has moved the Galaxy Unpacked event from South Korea to San Jose, California, signaling a change in strategy. The event is anticipated to showcase not only the Galaxy S24 series but also major Al announcements and the possibility of a Galaxy Ring wearable. (Samsung)
Republic Day Sale 2024
icon View all Images
Discover best deals on these top budget smartphones from Samsung to Lava and others during the Republic Day Sale 2024. (Xiaomi)

Republic Day Sale 2024:Hurry! The clock is ticking on the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, and it's your golden opportunity to snag incredible deals on smartphones. Say goodbye to the frustration of sifting through endless options, and let us guide you to the best budget smartphones from top brands like realme, Samsung, Lava, Oppo, and more. What's more, Amazon is offering an extra 10 percent off when you use your SBI cards. Enjoy discounts of up to 36 percent on leading budget smartphone brands, and seize the opportunity to capture countless memories, indulge in gaming, or have extended conversations with your loved ones. But that's not all- enjoy additional perks such as cashback, no-cost EMI, and free delivery. Whether you need an all-in-one everyday device or a gaming powerhouse, these stylish, compact, and powerful smartphones are designed to impress and perform.

Products included in this article

icon21% OFF
realme narzo 60X 5G（Nebula Purple 6GB,128GB Storage ） Up to 2TB External Memory | 50 MP AI Primary Camera | Segments only 33W Supervooc Charge
(6,412)
₹12,499 ₹15,999
Buy now
icon34% OFF
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (Prism Silver,6GB,128GB)|120Hz sAMOLED Display|50MP Triple No Shake Cam|6000 mAh Battery|4 Gen OS Upgrade & 5 Year Security Update|12GB RAM with RAM+|Android 13|Without Charger
(10,815)
₹15,999 ₹24,499
Buy now
icon20% OFF
OPPO F23 5G (Bold Gold, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 5000 mAh Battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Charger | 64MP Rear Triple AI Camera with Microlens | 6.72" FHD+ 120Hz Display | with Offers
(1,034)
₹22,999 ₹28,999
Buy now
icon11% OFF
realme narzo 60 Pro (Mars Orange,8GB+128GB) MediaTek Dimensity 7050 | 120 Hz Super Amoled Curved Display | 100 MP OIS Camera
(2,308)
₹23,999 ₹26,999
Buy now
icon36% OFF
Lava Blaze 5G (Glass Green, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 128GB Storage) | 5G Ready | 50MP AI Triple Camera | Upto 16GB Expandable RAM | Charger Included | Clean Android (No Bloatware)
(6,507)
₹10,499 ₹16,499
Buy now

List of Best Selling Products

See List

Product Ratings Price
realme narzo 60X 5G（Nebula Purple 6GB,128GB Storage ） Up to 2TB External Memory | 50 MP AI Primary Camera | Segments only 33W Supervooc Charge 4.1/5 ₹ 12,499
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (Prism Silver,6GB,128GB)|120Hz sAMOLED Display|50MP Triple No Shake Cam|6000 mAh Battery|4 Gen OS Upgrade & 5 Year Security Update|12GB RAM with RAM+|Android 13|Without Charger 4/5 ₹ 15,999
OPPO F23 5G (Bold Gold, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 5000 mAh Battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Charger | 64MP Rear Triple AI Camera with Microlens | 6.72" FHD+ 120Hz Display | with Offers 3.9/5 ₹ 22,999
realme narzo 60 Pro (Mars Orange,8GB+128GB) MediaTek Dimensity 7050 | 120 Hz Super Amoled Curved Display | 100 MP OIS Camera 4.1/5 ₹ 23,999
Lava Blaze 5G (Glass Green, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 128GB Storage) | 5G Ready | 50MP AI Triple Camera | Upto 16GB Expandable RAM | Charger Included | Clean Android (No Bloatware) 4/5 ₹ 10,499
Hide List

Don't miss out on the ongoing Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024; Check out these Top 5 best budget smartphone from leading brands

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

1. realme narzo 60X 5G

B0CGDNJX9X-1

The first product that is available during the Republic Day Sale 2024 is the realme narzo 60X 5G. It comes with a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, 550 nits brightness, and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Running on Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0, it is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 6100 plus processor (6 nm) and an octa-core configuration.

In terms of memory, the phone offers two variants: one with 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, and another with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. The main camera setup is a dual configuration with a 50 MP primary lens and a 2 MP secondary lens, featuring LED flash, HDR, and panorama capabilities. For selfies, the phone is equipped with an 8 MP front camera.

The realme narzo 60X 5G includes various sensors such as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, proximity sensor, and compass. The device is fueled by a non-removable 5000 mAh battery, supporting 33W wired charging and capable of charging from 1 percent to 50 percent in just 29 minutes, claims the company.

Specifications
Display6.72-inch
Battery5000-mAh
RAM6 GB+128GB Storage
OSAndroid 13


 

2. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

B0C7C1DRK5-2

The next on the list that is available during the Republic Day Sale 2024 is the Galaxy M34 5G, features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD plus resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 to ensure durability. Powered by the Exynos 1280 Octa-Core processor running at 2.4GHz, the phone supports 12 bands for a true 5G experience. It guarantees 4 generations of OS upgrades and security updates for a span of 5 years. The device is equipped with 6GB of RAM and offers 128GB of storage.

In terms of battery, the Galaxy M34 5G boasts a 6000mAh Lithium-ion battery, ensuring long-lasting usage. The camera setup includes a triple camera system with a 50MP main camera (F1.8) for sharp and clear photos, accompanied by an 8MP (F2.2) and a 2MP (F2.4) lens. The front camera is a 13MP (F2.0) shooter. Special features of the phone include support for fast charging, dual SIM capability, an always on display, mobile hotspot functionality, and built-in GPS.

Specifications
Display6.5-inch super AMOLED
Battery6000-mAh
RAM8GB+256GB Storage
OSAndroid 13

3. Oppo F23 5G

B082DSTWZ1-3

The Oppo F23 5G presents a vibrant and immersive visual experience with its expansive 6.72-inch touchscreen display, boasting a high 120 Hz refresh rate. Delivering a crisp resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels (FHD plus), the display achieves a pixel density of 391 pixels per inch (ppi) and features an aspect ratio of 20:9. Driving the device's performance is the robust octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, paired with a substantial 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking capabilities. Running on the latest Android 13, the Oppo F23 5G is powered by a reliable 5000mAh battery, supporting Super VOOC fast charging for quick and efficient power replenishment.

In the photography department, the Oppo F23 5G boasts a versatile triple camera setup on the rear, including a high-resolution 64-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel camera, and an additional 2-megapixel camera, all contributing to a feature-rich photography experience with autofocus functionality. For striking selfies, the front camera setup incorporates a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Running on ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13, the Oppo F23 5G offers ample storage options with 128GB or 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Specifications
Display6.71-inch FHD plus
Battery5000-mAh
RAM8GB+256GB Storage
OSAndroid 13


 

4. realme narzo 60 Pro

B0C788T92F-4

The realme narzo 60 Pro, available in Cosmic Black, offers an impressive 8GB of RAM 128GB configuration. Its standout feature is the Ultra Smooth 120 Hz 7.7-inch super AMOLED curved display, providing users with a visually stunning and seamlessly interactive experience. The highlight is the 100 MP OIS Camera, ensuring exceptional photo quality with detailed and stable captures. The realme narzo 60 Pro excels in delivering top-notch visuals and impressive photography capabilities, making it an enticing choice for users who appreciate high-refresh-rate displays and powerful camera systems in a smartphone.

Specifications
Display6.7-inch
Battery5000-mAh
RAM8GB+128GB Storage
OSAndroid 13

5. Lava Blaze 5G

 

B0CBRR54KF-5

The last on the list that is available during the Republic Day Sale 2024 is the Lava Blaze 5G boasts a robust configuration with 8GB of RAM and a spacious 128GB ROM that follows UFS 2.2 standards. Notably, the storage is expandable up to a massive 1TB with virtual RAM, providing users with ample space for their data needs. Anticipating the future of connectivity, the Blaze 5G is 5G-ready, supporting all India 5G bands to ensure compatibility with evolving network technologies.

Capture stunning moments with the advanced 50MP AI Triple Camera, while the 16.55cm (6.5") HD plus 90Hz display with Widevine L1 DRM protection ensures a delightful visual experience. Running on the clean Android 13 OS, the device introduces the convenience of Anonymous Auto Call Recording. Multimedia enthusiasts will appreciate the 2K video recording with EIS support, delivering high-quality content creation capabilities.

The Lava Blaze 5G is powered by a substantial 5000mAh Lithium Polymer battery, ensuring prolonged usage. Security is enhanced with a side fingerprint sensor, offering both convenience and secure unlocking. Driving the device's superior performance is the octa-core 2.2GHz MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, providing a smooth and responsive user experience.

Specifications
Display6.5-inch
Battery5000-mAh
RAM8GB+128GB Storage
OSAndroid 13


 

Top 3 features for you
ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
    
realme narzo 60X 5G120Hz refresh rateMediatek Dimensity 6100 plus processorRealme UI 4.0
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G6.5-inch Super AMOLED displayExynos 1280 Octa-Core processor50MP Primary camera
Oppo F23 5G120 Hz refresh rateOcta-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor5000mAh battery
realme narzo 60 Pro120 Hz Super AMOLED Curved Display100 MP OIS Camera5000mAh battery
Lava Blaze 5G5G-ready50MP AI Triple Camera2.2GHz MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor
 


 

Also read these top stories today:

Samsung vs Apple! Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S24 series with AI features to create dominance in the market. Could it regain the smartphone throne after losing out to Apple in 2023? Check how Samsung is looking to beat Apple here.

Samsung Galaxy S24 launched! Samsung's latest flagship smartphones were launched with upgraded features at the Galaxy Unpacked event in California. It will go head-to-head with Apple's iPhone 15. Check out the specs comparison between Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15. Know how it is different from its top rival here.

The "just right" robots! As tall as a teddy bear and doped with generative AI, Moxie is capable of interacting with children telling them stories, giving math lessons and performing dance moves with two arms. Want to know more? Read here.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jan, 20:41 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Republic Day Sale 2024: Get up to 36% off on these 5 budget smartphones from Samsung to Lava on Amazon
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool
iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Bold move by Call of Duty! Cheaters will get a shock if they exploit aim assist via XIM, Cronus Zen, ReaSnow S1
GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
GTA 6
T-Pain's GTA 6 collaboration sparks unexpected changes in gaming community
GTA 6
Eagle-eyed GTA fans spot Red Dead Redemption 2 easter egg in GTA 6 trailer; Check what it is
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: 5 exciting gameplay elements coming to next Grand Theft Auto game
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon