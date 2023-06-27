Sale! This Apple iPhone 11 deal will save you thousands; check discounts and offers here

Flipkart is offering a great deal on Apple smartphones. One of them is in a huge price-cut range! Apple iPhone 11 is available at a reasonable price now on Flipkart. You have the opportunity to make a smart and pocket-friendly purchase of your brand-new iPhone.

iPhone 11 has some amazing features and specifications to offer. It features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD Display. It takes awesome images with its dual-set camera, consisting of 12 MP lenses each and a 12 MP front camera. It offers storage of 128 GB and is powered with A13 Bionic Chip Processor for smooth operations and functionality. However, it does not have 5G, if that is what you are interested in.

Apple iPhone 11 discount

According to Flipkart, the iPhone 11 originally retails for Rs. 48,900, but from Flipkart, you can get it for only Rs. 44,999, giving you a discount of 7 percent.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Not just a discount! You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 11 by availing of bank offers and exchange offers. Continue reading to know more.

Bank offers

You can get flat Rs.1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders priced between Rs.15,000 to Rs.39,999. Get 10% off on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, up to Rs.1000, on orders of Rs.10,000 and above. And, 10% off on ICICI Bank Debit Card EMI Transactions, up to Rs.1000, on orders of Rs.10,000 and above. Sound good right?

This is not all! You can also reduce the price of your iPhone 11 by trading in your old smartphone. All you need is a good working condition smartphone. Although the exchange value depends on the phone's model, but with a good brand and model, you can get up to Rs.35,000 off on your new smartphone purchase.

Why exchange your smartphone?

By exchanging an old smartphone, you can enjoy various benefits and get a great exchange rate. It can also be used by someone needy. Furthermore, you are also contributing to the environment by reducing e-waste.