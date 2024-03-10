Samsung Galaxy A35 and Samsung Galaxy A55 prices and specs details leaked ahead of India launch

Samsung enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the March 11 launch of Samsung Galaxy A35 5G and Samsung Galaxy A55 5G in India have been treated to an unexpected preview. The smartphones have stealthily made their way to the shelves of Germany's Otto retail website ahead of the official unveiling, unravelling key details about their prices and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A55 and Samsung Galaxy A35 Price

As per a report from Fonearena, the Otto retail listing spilled the beans on the pricing of these upcoming gadgets. The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G comes in two variants – 8GB RAM/128GB storage priced at 479 euros and 8GB RAM/256GB storage at 529 euros. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is listed at 379 euros for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and 449 euros for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Both models will be available in striking Ice Blue, Lemon, Lilac, and Navy Blue colour options. The German retail site not only divulged the prices but also shared anticipated specifications that are likely to mirror the Indian counterparts.

Anticipated Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A55 and Samsung Galaxy A35

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G and Samsung Galaxy A55 5G are expected to boast a uniform 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, supporting up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

Running on the One UI 6 based on Android 14, these smartphones could follow in the footsteps of the recently launched Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, providing users with a promise of 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G might be powered by the Exynos 1480 SoC coupled with an AMD Xclipse 530 GPU, while the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G could feature the Exynos 1380 SoC with a Mali-G68 GPU.

Photography enthusiasts will likely be pleased with the anticipated camera setups. The Samsung Galaxy A35 may sport a triple camera arrangement, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. The front camera could be a 13MP selfie shooter.

The pricier Samsung Galaxy A55 might boast a similar 50MP primary sensor but with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The selfie department is expected to see an upgrade to a 32MP sensor, a notable improvement from the A35 5G's 13MP front camera.