    Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra sale starts today

    Samsung’s latest flagship series, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series has officially gone on sale starting today, February 17. Check out its features, pricing and availability here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 17 2023, 17:43 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S23 series at a glance: Big specs at iPhone 14 rivalling prices
    image caption
    1/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series has a starting price of Rs. 74999 for the Galaxy S23 and goes up to Rs. 154999 for the top-spec Galaxy S23 Ultra. (HT Tech )
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
    2/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted performance core. The phones also come with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers 1750 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor as standard, The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a QuadHD+ resolution display. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 Samsung uses a new 200MP camera sensor and a wider OIS tech on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, promising better photography. Cameras on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus remain unchanged.
    image caption
    5/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a big 5000mAh battery while Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4700mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery. 
    image caption
    6/6 Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    View all Images
    The Samsung Galaxy S23 series goes on sale today, February 17. (Samsung)

    After its spectacular launch event where Samsung unveiled its latest flagship smartphone series, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series has gone on sale starting today, February 17. The South Korean tech giant announced three models in its latest Samsung Galaxy S23 series – Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung has been a strong competitor for iPhones and the Samsung Galaxy S23 series aims to stand tall against the iPhone 14 series.

    Check out the features, pricing as well as availability of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series: Pricing and Availability

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus come in two storage variants while the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offers three storage options.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Samsung Galaxy S23: In India, the Samsung Galaxy S23 starts at Rs. 74999 for the base 128GB variant. It is available in 3 variants, offering storage options up to 256GB. It comes in four colour options - Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus starts at Rs. 94999 for the 256GB storage option while the highest 512GB storage variant costs Rs. 104999. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus comes only in two colour options – Phantom Black and Cream.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at Rs. 124999 for the 256GB Storage variant. The 512GB and 1TB storage variants cost Rs. 134999 and Rs. 15499 respectively. It also comes in three colours - Phantom Black, Cream, Green.

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 series can be purchased on Samsung's website as well as various other online and offline retail stores starting today, February 17.

    About Samsung Galaxy S23 series

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 series uses the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted CPU core. This is part of the Snapdragon for Galaxy initiative, offering enhanced Qualcomm chips for the Samsung flagships this year. Samsung promises larger gains here for gamers and overall power efficiency. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will get four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

    While the Galaxy S23 Ultra has the same 5000mAh battery, the Galaxy S23 gets a bigger 3900mAh capacity battery and the Galaxy S23 Plus gets a 4700mAh capacity battery.

    First Published Date: 17 Feb, 17:43 IST
