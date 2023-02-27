Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max speed test: And the winner is...

One of the toughest competitors to Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Both the smartphones are ultra premium and offer amazing features and performance to their users. However, which phone (iPhone 14 Pro MAX or the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra) is the best, is a never ending debate. But, if you are trying to figure out the answer to this question, here is something exciting for you to know. PhoneBuff has conducted a speed test between the Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Wondering who the winner is?

In the past three years (1244 days) Apple iPhone has remained undefeated in the first lap. This simply means that it has been a long time since any smartphone has defeated an iPhone in terms of speed in the first lap. However, the record has now been broken by the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Though the margin was not that big, a winner is a winner!

According to the video by PhoneBuff. the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra took 1 minutes 54 seconds in Lap 1, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max took 1 minute 55 seconds to complete the test.

“Today its historic run may just come to an end with the S23 Ultra not only featuring a custom version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip which has been topping the iPhone in certain benchmarks but it's also using faster storage in UFS 4.0,” PhoneBuff explained in a YouTube video.

It can be known that the S23 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has A 16 Bionic chip. The Ultra gets 12GB RAM against 6GB of the 14 Pro Max. Also, the S23 Ultra gets an Android 13 operating system, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has iOS 16.