Icon

Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks unveil new 'Circle to Search' feature

Discover the latest Galaxy S24 leaks, unveiling Google's 'Circle to Search' feature over and above the much-anticipated AI features and extended support.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 14 2024, 11:33 IST
Icon
Samsung
Take a sneak peek at what these Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks unveiled - a Google-powered 'Circle to Search' and an impressive 7-year Android update promise. (Samsung)
Samsung
Take a sneak peek at what these Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks unveiled - a Google-powered 'Circle to Search' and an impressive 7-year Android update promise. (Samsung)

In the lead-up to the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17, where Samsung will unveil its much-anticipated S24 series globally, leaks have surfaced suggesting remarkable features and a significant commitment to software updates. Notably, the latest buzz surrounds the potential support for up to 7 years of software updates for the Samsung S24 series, setting a new standard in the smartphone industry. Check out what more these Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks revealed.

Leaked marketing images, shared by Evan Blass, offer a glimpse into the AI-centric enhancements expected in the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Among these is the already announced "Live Translate" for phone calls, AI-driven improvements to night zoom, and an innovative "Note Assist" feature within Samsung's Notes app, 9to5Google reported.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Display and Camera Specifications

Key specifications include a 6.8-inch flat QHD+ display on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, a 6.7-inch QHD+ display on the S24+, and a 6.2-inch FHD+ display on the S24, all boasting 2,600 nits. The camera setup distinguishes itself with a 200MP main camera on the S24 Ultra and 50MP primary cameras on the S24 and S24+. Notably, the S24 and S24+ sport aluminum builds, while the Ultra variant features a titanium body.

"Circle to Search"

A standout revelation from the leaks introduces "Circle to Search," a new Google-powered feature that allows users to search any image, video, or text on their screen without the need for screenshots. The functionality involves circling, highlighting, scribbling, or tapping to identify points of interest, reminiscent of a new iteration of Google Lens, possibly integrated with the S Pen.

This leak underscores the growing partnership between Samsung and Google, with expectations of Google Assistant with Bard making an appearance on the Galaxy S24 series.

Extended updates and security patches

In a noteworthy development, Samsung seems to be taking a cue from Google by committing to providing 7 years of major updates and security patches for its flagship series, challenging the industry standard. Google had previously announced a similar commitment for its Pixel 8 series, setting the stage for an extended battle for Android supremacy, Android Headlines reported.

Galaxy AI free!

As the anticipation builds, it's essential to note that the leaked information hints at "free of charge" access to Galaxy AI features until 2025, with potential subscription details for these features remaining elusive. The Galaxy S24 series is poised to redefine the Android landscape with its cutting-edge features and an extended commitment to software support.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Jan, 11:33 IST
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks unveil new 'Circle to Search' feature
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool
iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
T-Pain's GTA 6 collaboration sparks unexpected changes in gaming community
GTA 6
Eagle-eyed GTA fans spot Red Dead Redemption 2 easter egg in GTA 6 trailer; Check what it is
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: 5 exciting gameplay elements coming to next Grand Theft Auto game
CES 2024
From LG, Acer, Samsung, Xbox to Nvidia, what gamers can expect from CES 2024
Microsoft Xbox
Microsoft Xbox Developer Direct 2024 will showcase Indiana Jones game; trailer to gameplay, check what’s coming
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon