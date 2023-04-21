Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to get major updates! Check rumoured features, camera, processor and more

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy S24 series is not due to launch until next year, but if leaks are to be believed, we already know many details about the devices. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in particular, has been tipped to get major upgrades in terms of camera, processing power and more. Although the launch is still almost an year away, leaks and rumours have been flooding the market, especially since the launch of the Galaxy S23 series.

So, from features, camera, to processor, check out what we know so far about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Design and Display

Samsung changed the camera design with the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, with a vertical row of lenses now placed at the back. If that's not an indication for Samsung's new design strategy, Samsung also changed the design of its Samsung Galaxy A54 and and Samsung A34, aligning it with the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. According to Tom's Guide, the company could keep a similar design this year.

Next year's Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could feature an upgraded display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, according to SamLover. This would be the first time a Samsung phone features a 144Hz display as 120Hz has been the ceiling for Samsung devices so far.

Camera

Samsung introduced a new 200MP shooter with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which replaced the Galaxy S22 Ultra's 120 MP sensor. Although not many upgrades are expected, SamLover has claimed that Samsung could make some improvements to the sensor. Furthermore, the leaker also claimed that Samsung could improve the telephoto lens and it could offer enhanced zooming capabilities.

Meanwhile, a separate leaker going by as @Tech_Reve on Twitter claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera could feature a 3x-10x folded telephoto lens. At present, the Galaxy S23 Ultra features dedicated 3x and 10x lenses which combine to offer 100x space zoom.

Processor

According to tipster platform SamLover, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series could receive a major power boost in terms of performance. The leak reveals that Samsung could again go the Qualcomm route and its next flagship series could be powered by the rumoured Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 SoC.

Although Samsung usually uses its own Exynos chipset in some regions, the company ditched it entirely for the Galaxy S23 series and provided the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC in all models across the world. As previously reported, the Snapdragon 8 Gen3 could blow the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro out of the water with its processing power.

Another report revealed that Samsung's upcoming flagships could get a graphics boost too with a 50% faster GPU, according to SamMobile.

It should be noted that all these claims are based on unofficial reports, therefore they should be taken with a grain of salt. The official details about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will only be known when the device launches, which could be some time next year.