Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra won't have satellite connectivity, says report; Know all about it

A new report suggests that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is the company's upcoming flagship, won't feature satellite connectivity.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 29 2023, 13:58 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is unlikely to feature satellite connectivity, as per a recent report. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch is just a few weeks away, and this is set to end a year's worth of rumours and leaks. According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will likely occur in mid-January. Continuing the trend, three models are expected - Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, and the latter will again compete with the likes of iPhone 15 Pro Max to earn the position of the best smartphone of the year. While leaks have previously hinted that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could feature satellite connectivity, which the iPhone 15 Pro Max does, it isn't likely to be the case for Samsung, according to a new report.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: No satellite connectivity?

According to a report by ETNews, the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will likely come too soon, and consequently, it won't feature satellite connectivity. This is one feature that has been rumoured to come to the Galaxy S series since last year, but evidently, the Galaxy S23 Ultra did not feature it. It was expected that the feature would arrive next year with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but the chances are reportedly slim.

For the unaware, satellite connectivity on the Galaxy S24 Ultra was expected to function like Emergency SOS via satellite. It could potentially allow users to contact emergency services in case of dire situations, especially when there's no network connectivity.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Rumoured features

A rumor claims that the upcoming flagship smartphone, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might feature a titanium frame, matching its rival iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in build quality. Alongside, it may also get a flatter display, faster chipset, and an upgraded 50MP 5x telephoto camera.

As per the report, the flagship phone can be available in four different colors — Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow. Alongside it can feature a flatter 6.8-inch QHD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is also likely to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which would significantly improve its performance.

Apart from this, the four rear cameras could include a 200MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 10MP 3x zoom lens, and a 50MP 5x periscope lens. The smartphone may also include 12GB RAM for all its storage variants. On connectivity, it might sport Wi-Fi 7 and Ultra Wide Band (UWB).

First Published Date: 29 Dec, 13:44 IST
