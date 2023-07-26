Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is HERE! Know all about the new foldable launched at Galaxy Unpacked

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has finally been launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in South Korea. From features, price to specifications, here’s everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 26 2023, 17:12 IST
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Foldables to watch, know the devices expected to be launched today
Samsung Unpacked event
1/6 The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will commence today, July 26, in Seoul, South Korea. It will be live-streamed at 4:30 pm IST. During the event, Samsung is expected to launch its new generation devices of foldable smartphones, a tab, and a watch.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Samsung is expected to launch its new generation flagship foldable smartphones with various improvements. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature a new hinge that will make the phone lighter than Fold 4. It can also get an upgrade in the processor in the form of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. 
2/6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Samsung is expected to launch its new generation flagship foldable smartphones with various improvements. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature a new hinge that will make the phone lighter than Fold 4. It can also get an upgrade in the processor in the form of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.  (REUTERS)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
3/6 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Most of the changes in Fold 5 and Flip 5 are similar. However, the cover display is expected to turn bigger at 3.4 inches. In last year's phone it was 1.9 inches.  (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Watch
4/6 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: The Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to feature a larger display size and a curved glass display. Rumours also suggest that the rotating bezels will be back with this watch. Some features may be added, such as monitoring the heart rate for atrial fibrillation detection. (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: Earlier, it has been rumoured that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 may receive many changes, including an OLED panel for the entry-level model and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips for all three models that include Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.
5/6 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: Earlier, it has been rumoured that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 may receive many changes, including an OLED panel for the entry-level model and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips for all three models that include Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy S22
6/6 However, there may be more products than just these. Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy Buds 3 too may be launched today. Now it's just a matter of a few hours before these products are launched. (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
View all Images
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available in multiple colour and storage options. (Samsung)

Samsung has finally unveiled its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event held in Seoul, South Korea. Although rumors and leaks about the smartphone surfaced months prior to launch, now the device has been officially revealed by the South Korean tech giant. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been unveiled alongside its more expensive sibling, the Z Fold 5. Check out the features, specs, and other details of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

At launch, TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics said, “Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are the latest devices that prove our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through innovative technology.”

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Features and specifications

The highlight of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is its new cover display. Samsung has moved on from the tiny 1.9-inch display to a bigger 3.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 720 x 748 and 306 PPI.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

 The cover display, known as the Flex Window, is highly customizable this time around. It allows users to make calls, take photos, reply to messages with a full keyboard, check weather updates, and even use their wallet directly without having to open up the phone. 

It also gets a Multi-Widget view with the option of setting up different widgets, clock faces, and video wallpapers. On the inside, you get a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. Both displays get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on top for protection.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 gets the new Flex Hinge which allows the device to be closed fully without any gap, along with an Armor Aluminum frame. Coming to the camera, it gets a primary 12MP camera with OIS and a 12MP Ultrawide rear sensor. It also gets a 10MP shooter on the front. Samsung has added AI solution improvements to the camera, along with better Nightography capabilities.

Powering the device is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Pricing and availability

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will start at $999 and will come in two storage options - 256GB and 512GB. It will be available for pre-order in select markets from July 26, with general availability starting August 11. Users will be able to choose from Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender color options.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jul, 16:47 IST
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is HERE! Know all about the new foldable launched at Galaxy Unpacked
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets