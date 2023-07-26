Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is HERE! Know all about the new foldable launched at Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung has finally unveiled its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event held in Seoul, South Korea. Although rumors and leaks about the smartphone surfaced months prior to launch, now the device has been officially revealed by the South Korean tech giant. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been unveiled alongside its more expensive sibling, the Z Fold 5. Check out the features, specs, and other details of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

At launch, TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics said, “Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are the latest devices that prove our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through innovative technology.”

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Features and specifications

The highlight of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is its new cover display. Samsung has moved on from the tiny 1.9-inch display to a bigger 3.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 720 x 748 and 306 PPI.

The cover display, known as the Flex Window, is highly customizable this time around. It allows users to make calls, take photos, reply to messages with a full keyboard, check weather updates, and even use their wallet directly without having to open up the phone.

It also gets a Multi-Widget view with the option of setting up different widgets, clock faces, and video wallpapers. On the inside, you get a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. Both displays get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on top for protection.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 gets the new Flex Hinge which allows the device to be closed fully without any gap, along with an Armor Aluminum frame. Coming to the camera, it gets a primary 12MP camera with OIS and a 12MP Ultrawide rear sensor. It also gets a 10MP shooter on the front. Samsung has added AI solution improvements to the camera, along with better Nightography capabilities.

Powering the device is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Pricing and availability

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will start at $999 and will come in two storage options - 256GB and 512GB. It will be available for pre-order in select markets from July 26, with general availability starting August 11. Users will be able to choose from Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender color options.