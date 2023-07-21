Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cover design leaked!

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is just five days away! Samsung is expected to announce Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Fold 5 during the Galaxy Unpacked Event on July 26. With the excitement rising every single day, the leaks and rumours are fueling it even more. From chipset and performance to price, almost all aspects have been covered by the rumour mills. Now, images of the expected back cover of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 have surfaced online just ahead of the event.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal took to his Threads account to share the marketing images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. It has reconfirmed the existing claims of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 design, however, what makes it exciting is the phone case. The Galaxy Z Fold 5's case shown in the leaked images stands out due to its built-in slot specifically designed to accommodate an S Pen.

Interestingly, rumours about S Pen support for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 had been circulating since the previous year. As per a report by 91Mobiles, these rumours were ignored as the leaks were claiming that Samsung will make the next Galaxy Z Fold 5 thinner than before. Thankfully, with the latest leaked images, it seems that Samsung may have successfully discovered a solution to integrate the S Pen functionality without compromising on the device's slim profile.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs and features (expected)

Apart from this, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 looks way too similar to its previous iteration Galaxy Z Fold 4. Talking about the performance, leaks suggest that the Z Fold 5 could get upgraded with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Moreover, it is expected to sport a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover panel.

In optics, it could get a 50MP primary camera alongside a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera. For selfies, a 12MP selfie camera is expected to be offered on the cover display. It must be noted that it was earlier 10MP for Galaxy Z Fold 4.

However, for more information, you will need to wait for the announcement during the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26.