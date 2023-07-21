Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cover design leaked!

Ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cover design has been leaked.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 21 2023, 09:34 IST
From Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to Galaxy Tab S9: Know the expected launches at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023
Samsung Unpacked event
1/5 Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the “next generation of its foldable series”, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. It could launch other products such as tablets and watches too. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
2/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 - Samsung’s top-end foldable smartphone is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which could give it a performance boost while also increasing the efficiency. Reports claim that it will maintain the same form factor as its predecessor but have a lighter and thinner design with a new hinge. It could also get a price decrease and undercut the Pixel Fold. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 - The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could also see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the smartphone, and it could benefit from a major redesign on the outside. According to reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get a giant 3.5-inch display on the outside which is nearly double the 1.9-inch cover display on its predecessor. It could also get the new hinge that is being developed for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 - While there is no confirmation about the Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung could unveil it like last year, at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. According to reports, the Galaxy Watch 6 could feature curved glass and improved battery life. Samsung could add blood glucose monitoring to its smartwatches. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 - Samsung could also launch 3 tablets as part of its Tab S9 lineup that includes a standard version, a Plus version, and a top-end version, as per a WinFuture report. It could get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood along with OLED displays, The Tab S9 series could be identical to its predecessor but feature improved cameras taken from the Galaxy S23 series. (Representative Image) (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to launch next week on July 26. (Representative) (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is just five days away! Samsung is expected to announce Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Fold 5 during the Galaxy Unpacked Event on July 26. With the excitement rising every single day, the leaks and rumours are fueling it even more. From chipset and performance to price, almost all aspects have been covered by the rumour mills. Now, images of the expected back cover of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 have surfaced online just ahead of the event.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal took to his Threads account to share the marketing images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. It has reconfirmed the existing claims of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 design, however, what makes it exciting is the phone case. The Galaxy Z Fold 5's case shown in the leaked images stands out due to its built-in slot specifically designed to accommodate an S Pen.

Interestingly, rumours about S Pen support for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 had been circulating since the previous year. As per a report by 91Mobiles, these rumours were ignored as the leaks were claiming that Samsung will make the next Galaxy Z Fold 5 thinner than before. Thankfully, with the latest leaked images, it seems that Samsung may have successfully discovered a solution to integrate the S Pen functionality without compromising on the device's slim profile.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs and features (expected)

Apart from this, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 looks way too similar to its previous iteration Galaxy Z Fold 4. Talking about the performance, leaks suggest that the Z Fold 5 could get upgraded with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Moreover, it is expected to sport a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover panel.

In optics, it could get a 50MP primary camera alongside a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera. For selfies, a 12MP selfie camera is expected to be offered on the cover display. It must be noted that it was earlier 10MP for Galaxy Z Fold 4.

However, for more information, you will need to wait for the announcement during the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Jul, 09:33 IST
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cover design leaked!
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats
Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets