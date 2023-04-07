Sensational offer live! Buy iPhone 12 priced at just 25999 on Amazon

The iPhone 12 is certainly worth considering for anyone in search of a high-performance smartphone without the hefty price tag of a flagship phone. The iPhone is powered by the A14 Bionic processor, and can still give the top smartphones in the market a run for their money. Moreover, Apple has announced the date for WWDC 2023 where it will reveal iOS 17, which the iPhone 12 will receive, giving users access to top new features. Although it is priced at a premium, the iPhone 12 can be yours for a discount right now.

In addition to huge discounts, you can also take advantage of great exchange discounts and bank benefits on Amazon. So, check out the details of this offer here.

iPhone 12 discount

Amazon has reduced the price of the iPhone 12 by a massive amount and it could be yours for just Rs. 25999 right now! Here's how.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The 64GB variant of the is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, Amazon has reduced the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 53999, giving you a 10 percent discount on the smartphone.

That's not all. You can further drive down the price of iPhone 12 even more with the help of exchange offers and bank benefits.

iPhone 12 exchange offer

Amazon is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12. You can get up to Rs. 25000 off if you trade-in your old smartphone. However, the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange offer availability in your area.

If you're able to extract the maximum exchange discount, it will take down the price of the iPhone 12 to just Rs. 25999!

B08L5W16HX

iPhone 12 bank offers

Although there are no bank offers live on the smartphone, Amazon is additionally offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can take home the iPhone 12 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added interest!