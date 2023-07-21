SHOCKING! BIG iPhone SE 4 leak reveals Apple may scrap 2024 launch

Apple was reportedly preparing to bring out the fourth generation of its iPhone SE in 2024 but analysts are now claiming that Apple’s plans might have been postponed.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 21 2023, 14:11 IST
iPhone SE 4 could have a similar design to the iPhone XR. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Apple's roadmap for the iPhone SE 4 seems to have taken a hit, so if you were looking forward to purchasing it next year, you might have to change your plans. It was previously reported that Apple has been looking to launch an iPhone with its own modem since 2018, and the Cupertino-based tech giant also acquired most of Intel's smartphone modem business in 2019 in order to bolster its efforts to do so. Apple was reportedly preparing to bring out the fourth generation of its iPhone SE in 2024 but analysts are now claiming that Apple's plans might have been delayed.

iPhone SE 4 delayed

According to a report by MacRumors, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O'Malley have revealed that Apple's plans of launching an iPhone SE 4 in 2024 might be shelved. This development comes after the analysts spoke to supply chain companies in Asia. The revelation was made in a research note published today where they also claimed that Qualcomm could remain Apple's primary modem supplier next year.

Apple was planning to introduce iPhones with its own modems manufactured by TSMC, but it isn't likely to happen next year as the modem isn't ready yet.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

So when could the iPhone SE 4 launch? Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and other analysts don't expect Apple's fourth-generation iPhone SE to arrive at least until 2025. So, if you were planning to wait until next year to buy Apple's affordable iPhone, you might be safe purchasing the iPhone SE 3 instead which came out in 2022.

iPhone SE 4: What could it offer

Previous reports have claimed that the iPhone SE 4 could have an iPhone XR-esque design with a 6.1-inch rounded display which will be upgraded from LCD to OLED. But with iPhone SE 4 reportedly delayed until 2025 and Apple introducing the Dynamic Island in the iPhone 15 series, Apple's plans could yet change.

While the iPhone SE series has had a considerably older design, it has always received a prior-generation processor under the hood, like the A15 Bionic SoC powering the iPhone SE 3. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to get the same treatment when it launches. According to Kuo, the 5G modem is based on a 4-nanometer process node, designed by Apple. Kuo also claims that the iPhone SE 4 could look like the iPhone 14 instead.

First Published Date: 21 Jul, 13:32 IST
Home Mobile News SHOCKING! BIG iPhone SE 4 leak reveals Apple may scrap 2024 launch
