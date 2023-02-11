Shocking! Man gets FAKE iPhone 14 Pro Max, vents on Reddit

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is the top model in the series and it comes at a hefty price of Rs. 139900 in India. To get special card offers and exchange deals, many buyers go to e-commerce websites. However, a Reddit user named Akshaythunga has highlighted the danger of buying such an expensive phone there. In a shocking incident, Akshaythunga says he ended up getting a fake iPhone 14 Pro Max from Amazon. Considering that his problem was not solved, he expressed regret at not visiting an Apple Store to make the purchase in the first place.

Akshaythunga shared on Reddit that he bought the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from Amazon on February 5 and it got delivered on February 6. "When I opened it to my surprise it did not ask for a setup. Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp were pre-installed. There was some anomaly observed in the font and there was no portrait mode available in the selfie camera (sic)," he added. He even got it checked via checkcoverage.apple.com, but surprisingly, found that its serial number was actually correct.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B0BDJ22G36

“However I had a hunch that something was fishy and immediately rushed to a nearby Apptronix and the sales executive confirmed that it was a duplicate device,” the Reddit user confirmed. Later on, he visited the service center, where it was confirmed that the iPhone 14 Pro Max was not a genuine Apple device. However, the serial number mentioned on the box as well as the device serial number were original, the iPhone was not genuine. That's why VMI failed and the service center returned the device back to the user.

The Reddit user also informed that the seller was Appario Retail Pvt Ltd and he raised the issue with Amazon for a refund. He has raised the issue with the consumer helpline at https://consumerhelpline.gov.in/ and is awaiting their response.