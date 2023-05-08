Smashing offer on iQOO Neo 6 5G; Save over 23000 on the phone worth 34999 today

If you are planning to buy a phone, you need to hurry as today is the last day of the Great Summer Sale on Amazon. Also, if you love gaming and want a phone that can allow you to play for long hours without showing any abnormalities like heating up, iQOO Neo 6 5G can be a phone worth buying. The phone is available on Amazon at a much cheaper rate because of the discount and exchange offer being provided on the handset. The iQOO Neo 6 5G worth Rs. 34999 (as quoted on Amazon) can be yours for under Rs. 1500. Amazing right? Here are the iQOO Neo 6 5G price drop details you need to know.

How to get iQOO Neo 6 5G for under Rs. 1500

The iQOO Neo 6 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage worth Rs. 34999 is available at a discount of 29 percent for Rs. 24999. But if you have an old smartphone to exchange you can get the price of the phone reduced further by up to Rs. 23550. All you need to do is click on the 'With Exchange' option while ordering the phone. Also, the reduction in the cost will completely depend upon the phone you will be exchanging and its working condition.

On availing both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the phone can reduce to just Rs. 1499 (24999-23550). The only condition is you should get the maximum benefit on exchange.

Amazon is also offering several bank offers on the device. Some of the offers include Rs. 250 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card) Credit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000; 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on ICICI Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on ICICI Credit Card Non-EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; Rs. 250 instant discount on Kotak Bank Credit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000; among others.

iQOO Neo 6 is not only for gaming but a capable all rounder. The phone runs on Snapdragon 870 5G chipset and gets a 4700mAh battery supporting 80W flash charge. It also comes with a 120Hz E4 AMOLED display and houses a triple rear camera setup with 64MP main camera lens.