Sneak Peek: Oppo Find X7 Pro camera and other details unveiled in leaked teaser image

Oppo gears up for the launch of its highly-anticipated flagship smartphone, the Find X7 Pro, and recent leaks have provided a sneak peek into its camera capabilities. The rumour mills surrounding the device have been churning non-stop for a while now, and the leaked teaser image not only adds fuel to the speculation fire, but also hints at significant camera enhancements. The undisclosed source of the leak refrained from explicitly confirming the image's association with the Find X7 series. However, subtle references to Oppo's forthcoming flagship strongly suggest that the showcased features align with the Find X7 Pro.

The teaser image tantalisingly suggests a quadruple-camera arrangement, signalling a progression in Oppo's collaboration with Hasselblad for precision colour calibration. Also read: Oppo Enco M32 launching in India, features REVEALED ahead of launch

The leaked image points to the Find X7 Pro boasting four camera sensors, one more than its predecessor, the Find X6 Pro. The conspicuous presence of the Hasselblad logo implies a continued partnership, emphasising Oppo's commitment to achieving optimal colour reproduction, Gizmochina reported.

Advanced Camera Features: What to Expect

Insider reports shed light on the Find X7 Pro's rear camera specifications, highlighting an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 primary camera. This is believed to be an adapted version of the renowned 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor. Accompanying it are anticipated features such as a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and two periscope telephoto cameras.

One of the periscope telephoto cameras is rumoured to utilise a 50-megapixel IMX890 sensor with 2.7x optical zoom, while the other might employ a 50-megapixel IMX858 sensor with an impressive 6x optical zoom.

While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is anticipated to power the device, details about other specifications remain elusive. In contrast, the standard variant, the Find X7, is expected to rely on the Dimensity 9300 chipset.

According to insider information, the Find X7 will feature the BOE X1 display, identical to the screen expected on the upcoming OnePlus 12. Reports on the OnePlus 12 highlight a curved-edge OLED display with a remarkable 3168 x 1440-pixel resolution, boasting features like an LTPO 120Hz refresh rate, 2160 Hz PWM dimming, and an impressive peak brightness of 4500 nits.

As for the Find X7 Pro, the leaker suggests that the company is deliberating between BOE and Samsung's E7 for the display, both offering a 2K resolution. The Find X7 series will run on ColorOS 14-based Android 14.

Anticipation is building for the Oppo Find X7 series, with an expected debut by the end of January or early February 2024. Stay tuned for further updates as they unfold.