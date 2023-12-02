Icon

Sneak Peek: Oppo Find X7 Pro camera and other details unveiled in leaked teaser image

Get a sneak peek into Oppo's upcoming flagship, the Oppo Find X7 Pro, with a leaked teaser revealing an advanced quad-camera setup and Hasselblad collaboration for optimal colour precision.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 02 2023, 21:13 IST
Icon
OPPO Find X7 Pro
Leaked image teases Oppo Find X7 Pro camera setup and display features. (Weibo)
OPPO Find X7 Pro
Leaked image teases Oppo Find X7 Pro camera setup and display features. (Weibo)

Oppo gears up for the launch of its highly-anticipated flagship smartphone, the Find X7 Pro, and recent leaks have provided a sneak peek into its camera capabilities. The rumour mills surrounding the device have been churning non-stop for a while now, and the leaked teaser image not only adds fuel to the speculation fire, but also hints at significant camera enhancements. The undisclosed source of the leak refrained from explicitly confirming the image's association with the Find X7 series. However, subtle references to Oppo's forthcoming flagship strongly suggest that the showcased features align with the Find X7 Pro.

The teaser image tantalisingly suggests a quadruple-camera arrangement, signalling a progression in Oppo's collaboration with Hasselblad for precision colour calibration. Also read: Oppo Enco M32 launching in India, features REVEALED ahead of launch

The leaked image points to the Find X7 Pro boasting four camera sensors, one more than its predecessor, the Find X6 Pro. The conspicuous presence of the Hasselblad logo implies a continued partnership, emphasising Oppo's commitment to achieving optimal colour reproduction, Gizmochina reported.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Advanced Camera Features: What to Expect

Insider reports shed light on the Find X7 Pro's rear camera specifications, highlighting an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 primary camera. This is believed to be an adapted version of the renowned 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor. Accompanying it are anticipated features such as a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and two periscope telephoto cameras.

One of the periscope telephoto cameras is rumoured to utilise a 50-megapixel IMX890 sensor with 2.7x optical zoom, while the other might employ a 50-megapixel IMX858 sensor with an impressive 6x optical zoom.

While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is anticipated to power the device, details about other specifications remain elusive. In contrast, the standard variant, the Find X7, is expected to rely on the Dimensity 9300 chipset.

According to insider information, the Find X7 will feature the BOE X1 display, identical to the screen expected on the upcoming OnePlus 12. Reports on the OnePlus 12 highlight a curved-edge OLED display with a remarkable 3168 x 1440-pixel resolution, boasting features like an LTPO 120Hz refresh rate, 2160 Hz PWM dimming, and an impressive peak brightness of 4500 nits.

As for the Find X7 Pro, the leaker suggests that the company is deliberating between BOE and Samsung's E7 for the display, both offering a 2K resolution. The Find X7 series will run on ColorOS 14-based Android 14.

Anticipation is building for the Oppo Find X7 series, with an expected debut by the end of January or early February 2024. Stay tuned for further updates as they unfold.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Dec, 21:13 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Sneak Peek: Oppo Find X7 Pro camera and other details unveiled in leaked teaser image
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6: Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer date REVEALED by Rockstar Games; Check details now
GTA 6 trailer
GTA 6 trailer: Grand Theft Auto VI Tease of Dec. 5 Trailer Quickly Goes Viral
GTA 6
Rockstar games unveils GTA 5 liberty city update ahead of highly anticipated GTA 6 trailer
BGMI
BGMI named in the list of Google Play’s Best of 2023 in India!
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO named 'Best Ongoing Game' in Google Play 2023 list
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon