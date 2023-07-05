Stellar deal reduces iPhone 12 price to Rs. 53999! Check discount

If you're looking to enter the Apple ecosystem, then the iPhone 12 makes one of the best entry points. It is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic processor which is only a generation behind and will receive multiple software updates in the future. It was also the first iPhone to support 5G on launch and features a new boxy design with flat edges. Apple introduced a shift from LCD technology in standard iPhone models with the Super Retina XDR display in the iPhone 12. Thus, if you're searching for a great smartphone with strong performance, good cameras, and decent battery life, then the iPhone 12 is a must look

At its original price, it can still be heavy on one's pockets. However, you can purchase it right now with a huge price cut, in addition to other offers that help drive down its price even further. Check details.

iPhone 12 Discount

Flipkart has reduced the price of the iPhone 12 by a massive amount, and it could be yours for a very low price right now on the e-commerce platform. Here's how.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, the e-commerce platform has reduced the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 53999, giving you a 9 percent discount on the smartphone that amounts to Rs. 5901, and that's not all. You can further lower the price of the iPhone 12 even more with the help of exchange offers and bank benefits.

Other offers

In addition to the discount, Flipkart is also offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12. You can get up to Rs. 35000 off if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the availability of the exchange offer in your area.

B08L5T3S7T-1

Customers can get a flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Lastly, you also get a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.