Stunning Deal! Buy POCO C55 on Flipkart with 35% discount; save thousands of rupees

If you are planning to buy a smartphone with maximum savings then this POCO C55 deal is for you.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 11 2023, 12:33 IST
Poco C55
View all Images
All you need to know about the Flipkart deal on POCO C55. (Poco)

A smartphone with some good features under Rs. 9000 is something you might not really believe is available, but it is true. Flipkart brings you a delightful deal where you can get a maximum discount on POCO C55 and save more than Rs. 5000.

Before you proceed, know why you should buy POCO C55. POCO C55 comes with a stunning and stylish look with three different standard colours. The smartphone is powered by Mediatek Helio G85 Processor. It also sports a 5000 mAh Battery that will see you through the day and more. You also get 50MP Dual Rear Camera and 5MP Front Camera with POCO C55.

This POCO smartphone comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM which can be further Expandable Up to 1 TB. The POCO C55 comes with a 6.71 inch HD+ Display.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Now, get the details about the deal and also know how you can save the maximum amount through this POCO C55 deal on Flipkart.

Discount

Flipkart is offering a stunning initial discount of 35% on POCO C55 by which you can save up to Rs. 5000. According to Flipkart, the original price of POCO C55 is 13999 but with an initial discount available you can have it for Rs.8999.

Exchange Deal:

On Flipkart you get up to Rs. 8450 under the exchange deal. Exchange deal will depend on the resale value of the device you trade-in. You can check the exchange availability by entering your area pin code.

Bank Offers

You also get several bank offers which makes this deal even sweeter for you. Here we are listing all the bank offers.

1.Flat Rs.1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs.15,000 to Rs.39,999.

2.Flat Rs.3,000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs.40,000 to Rs.49,999.

3. Flat Rs.4,000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders of Rs.50,000 and above.

4. You will also get a 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

First Published Date: 11 Jul, 12:33 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets