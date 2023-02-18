Stunning deal! Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G price cut from 109000 to 34799 on Amazon

The latest flagship of Google - the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro - are fabulously capable smartphones across a number areas! They come with premium features, impressive camera quality, and a clean stock-Android user experience. However, Google Pixel 7 Pro comes at a hefty price of Rs. 80999. If you don't want to spend huge amounts of money, but still want to enjoy the premium flagship experience of Google Pixel, then here is its predecessor Google Pixel 6 Pro which is currently available with a whopping discount of 54 percent on Amazon. Plus more! With the help of card offers and exchange deals, you can buy it for just Rs. 34799. Here's the whole deal explained in detail.

Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G price cut

According to the e-commerce website, it is available at a maximum retail price of Rs. 49999 for the 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. This is an interesting deal considering that it comes at an MRP of Rs. 109000. This means you will be able to avail a massive flat discount of 54 percent.

On top of that, you have the option to avail of more discounts via bank offers, including a 7.5 percent instant discount on Amex credit cards and Standard Chartered Bank Credit Cards, up to Rs. 1500. Not just that, you can enjoy a massive up to Rs. 13700 discount while exchanging an old smartphone. However, this will be the maximum discount that you will be able to achieve while fulfilling all the conditions.

After the whopping price cut, bank offers, and exchange deal, you will be able to nab the Google Pixel 6 Pro at just Rs. 34799. However, we suggest you check the available value of your old smartphone before proceeding to buy this phone considering this effective price.

Google Pixel 6 Pro: Why you should buy it

This Google Pixel 6 Pro variant comes with Google's own Tensor chipset and other high-end features, and a great camera setup. The phone comes with a 6.71 inches LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, the phone packs a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera coupled with 48MP and 12MP secondary cameras. On the front, it gets an 11.1MP selfie camera. Further, the device is powered by Li-Ion 5003mAh battery along with 30W fast charging support.