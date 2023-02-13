    Trending News

    Super deal! Gift iPhone 14 on Valentine’s Day; Buy it for just 46999 on Flipkart

    Looking for the perfect gift for your partner this Valentine’s Day? Make their day special by giving them the iPhone 14, now available with a huge discount on Flipkart. Here's how.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 13 2023, 09:53 IST
    This Valentine’s day, surprise your loved one with a tech gift
    Valentine's Day tech gifts
    1/8 It’s time to go beyond conventional gifts like chocolates, flowers, and even cozy diners, which are important too, to and express your love by gifting something your partner will cherish. Here is how to garner the extra attention of your loved one. For Valentine’s day, here are some gifting options from Ambrane, Noise to Qubo. (Pixabay)
    image caption
    2/8 Noise IntelliBuds: Other 'smart' tech to enhance the Valentine's Day experience include the IntelliBuds. The new Noise Intellibuds are an ideal gift for your partner. For the first time in India, it features industry-leading attributes such as 'Gesture Control,' 'Hot Voice Command,' 'Music Sharing' directly from earbuds,' 'Transparency Mode,' and 'Customized Equalizer' to add a whole new audio experience and change the way your S.O. interacts with their devices. (Noise)
    image caption
    3/8 Ambrane Wise Glaze Smartwatch: Suitable for all sorts of fitness tracking along with health monitoring, the smartwatch also features 100+  sports modes, IP68 Water resistance, soft and skin-friendly straps, up to 10 days of battery life and other smart features, Wise Glaze Smartwatch comes in 4 colour variants – Grey, Blue, Green and Black.  (Ambrane)
    image caption
    4/8 NoiseFit Twist: NoiseFit Twist comes with an aesthetic design and is equipped with Tru Sync™ technology with a single chip BT calling, ensuring seamless pairing along with an advanced calling experience, making it a perfect tech for your partner.  (Noise)
    image caption
    5/8 Noise Buds Combat: Suited for intensive gaming sessions, the Buds Combat offers crisp and clear audio for an immersive experience, with ultra low latency and battery backup up to 40 hours, Buds Combat comes equipped with a Quad Mic ENC in a trendy and modern design ensuring that your partners  gaming experience is uninterrupted. (Noise)
    image caption
    6/8 Noise Buds Connect: The new Noise Buds Connect come equipped with a Quad Mic ENC along with a 50-hour battery life packaged in a stylish design so you never run out of battery while talking to your partners. (Noise)
    image caption
    7/8 NoiseFit Force: This sporty and rugged looking smartwatch comes with a single chip Bluetooth v5.1, long-lasting battery life and voice assistant. It also sports a Zinc Alloy + Polycarbonate build and aids to users’ convenience by allowing them to to dial directly from the smartwatch and can also save up to 5 contacts. (Noise)
    image caption
    8/8 Qubo Car air purifier: Qubo Car Air Purifier features an efficient and fast-acting air filtration system. The unique 3-stage filtration system removes up to 125 harmful pollutants and exhaust gasses, through its HEPA and HESA layers removing up to 90% of airborne pollen allergens and it fits in almost every car and is the right gift for your drive loving partners. (Qubo)
    iPhone 14
    View all Images
    The iPhone 14 can be yours with a heavy discount on Flipkart. (REUTERS)

    iPhone 14 also gets improved battery life and slightly better cameras over the iPhone 13 as well as better photography thanks to Apple's new Photonic Engine powered by the improved A15 Bionic chipset. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, it can make the perfect gift for your partner! A stunning deal is live on the iPhone 14 where this flagship from Apple could be yours at a steal price. The e-commerce platform is offering bank benefits and exchange offers in addition to discounted deals.

    So, check out the details of this Flipkart offer on the iPhone 14 here.

    iPhone 14 discount

    Originally priced at a premium price of Rs. 79900, Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to just Rs. 66999, giving you a massive initial discount of Rs. 12901 ahead of Valentine's Day.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    You can take further advantage of amazing bank and trade-in offers to lower the price even further.

    iPhone 14 trade-in offer

    In addition to discounts, Flipkart has an amazing trade-in offer live too. You can trade-in your old smartphone and get an amazing discount on the iPhone 14! However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Also, the exchange discount depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.

    You can get up to Rs. 20000 off on the iPhone 14, lowering its price to just Rs. 46999. Moreover, Flipkart has one more offer in store for its customers.

    B0BDJ7P6NG

    iPhone 14 Bank offers

    You can also take advantage of this amazing bank offer to reduce the price even further! Get 10 percent off up to Rs. 1000 on American Express Credit Card EMI Transactions, Baroda Credit Card EMI Transactions and IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon which is valid till November 2023.

    So, hurry up and grab an iPhone 14 to gift your partner now!

    First Published Date: 13 Feb, 09:52 IST
