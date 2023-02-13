Super deal! Gift iPhone 14 on Valentine’s Day; Buy it for just 46999 on Flipkart

iPhone 14 also gets improved battery life and slightly better cameras over the iPhone 13 as well as better photography thanks to Apple's new Photonic Engine powered by the improved A15 Bionic chipset. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, it can make the perfect gift for your partner! A stunning deal is live on the iPhone 14 where this flagship from Apple could be yours at a steal price. The e-commerce platform is offering bank benefits and exchange offers in addition to discounted deals.

So, check out the details of this Flipkart offer on the iPhone 14 here.

iPhone 14 discount

Originally priced at a premium price of Rs. 79900, Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to just Rs. 66999, giving you a massive initial discount of Rs. 12901 ahead of Valentine's Day.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

You can take further advantage of amazing bank and trade-in offers to lower the price even further.

iPhone 14 trade-in offer

In addition to discounts, Flipkart has an amazing trade-in offer live too. You can trade-in your old smartphone and get an amazing discount on the iPhone 14! However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Also, the exchange discount depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.

You can get up to Rs. 20000 off on the iPhone 14, lowering its price to just Rs. 46999. Moreover, Flipkart has one more offer in store for its customers.

B0BDJ7P6NG

iPhone 14 Bank offers

You can also take advantage of this amazing bank offer to reduce the price even further! Get 10 percent off up to Rs. 1000 on American Express Credit Card EMI Transactions, Baroda Credit Card EMI Transactions and IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon which is valid till November 2023.

So, hurry up and grab an iPhone 14 to gift your partner now!