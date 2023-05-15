SUPER deal! iPhone 14 Plus price falls to under 50000 from 89900; here is what you must do

The price of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus can come under Rs. 50000 today on Flipkart with the help of both discount and exchange offer. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 15 2023, 09:33 IST
iPhone 14 Plus
View all Images
Here is how the price of the iPhone 14 Plus can be reduced to under Rs. 50000. (HT Tech)

Flipkart is offering amazing offers on the iPhone 14 Plus which was launched in 2022 under the iPhone 14 lineup. The phone is now available with astonishing price drop offers on Flipkart. With the help of the offers the price of the phone worth Rs. 89900 can reduce to under Rs. 50000 on Flipkart today. Therefore, if you are planning to buy an iPhone, you can take full advantage of the offers today to grab the iPhone 14 Plus by paying a lot less than its retail price. Check the price and offer details here.

iPhone 14 Plus price drops under Rs. 50000 on Flipkart

The 128GB storage variant of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus having a market price of Rs. 89900 is available at a discount of 9 percent on Flipkart for Rs. 80999. This means that you will be able to save a flat Rs. 8901 on the device.

Meanwhile, for further cost reduction, you can opt for the exchange deal and bank offer being provided on iPhone 14 Plus. Your older phone, if exchanged, can help you reduce another up to Rs. 33000 on iPhone 14 Plus's discounted rate. Flipkart has also informed that you can get an extra Rs. 3000 in exchange of select models. On availing both the discount and the exchange offer (if you get the maximum benefit), the price of the iPhone 14 Plus can come down to Rs. 47999 on Flipkart. The exchange value will depend entirely on the condition of your old phone. You can check the same on Flipkart. Also, if you order the phone online on Flipkart, you will have to pay Rs. 99 more as secured packaging fee.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Don't want to opt for the exchange offer? It can be known that buying the phone on exchange will not only make the iPhone 14 Plus more affordable to you, but your older phone also contributes a bit in solving environmental issues as companies can recycle the old phones as well as put them back in the market as refurbished phones.

The bank offers being provided on the phone include- 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; Rs. 4000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions; and Rs. 4000 off on HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI transactions.

B0BDK62STN

The iPhone 14 Plus is being offered by Apple in several colour options including Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED. It gets a 6.7‑inch display, is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset and is available in three storage variants - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

First Published Date: 15 May, 09:33 IST
