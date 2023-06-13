Get a HUGE price cut on iPhone 13 Mini today; Know the details

We have discovered a great iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Amazon that will let you save big on the smartphone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 13 2023, 13:46 IST
Check out this awesome iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Amazon.
The iPhone holds a special position in the realm of smartphones, renowned for its brand and its ability to seamlessly integrate sophisticated software, hardware, and sleek design. Throughout our extensive reviews over the years, we have consistently observed that iPhone cameras rank among the finest available, while the iPhone itself consistently earns a place on the list of the world's fastest phones. However, it's no secret that purchasing an iPhone can be a costly endeavor. That's why we went searching for a great iPhone deal that helps you save lots of money and takes away the worry of paying a fortune for a top-notch smartphone. And luckily, we have found one such offer on Amazon for the iPhone 13 Mini.

The iPhone 13 Mini is primarily known for being a smaller smartphone by Apple, with a display size of 5.4 inches. But despite its small size, it packs a powerful punch with its A15 Bionic chipset and the iOS 16 functionalities. If you are a fan of smaller smartphones that fit right in your pocket, then this iPhone 13 Mini discount deal is just for you. The iPhone 13 Mini, 512GB variant retails for a whopping Rs. 94900 but right now, you can get it for just Rs. 89999. Let us check the details.

iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Amazon

The price of the iPhone 13 Mini 512GB variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 94900. However, there is a discount on the smartphone. Under this iPhone 13 Mini price cut offer, you get a flat 5 percent discount. This is an amazing Rs. 4901 off on the iPhone. After this discount, you are only required to pay Rs. 89999. This part of the deal can be claimed without any exchange deals, bank offers, or any other loophole.

iPhone 13 Mini exchange offers

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 22500 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. But, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an equally expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange.

iPhone 13 Mini Bank offer

You can also take advantage of the bank offers on the device. Using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards while purchasing the device will fetch you a flat discount of Rs. 2000.

First Published Date: 13 Jun, 13:46 IST
