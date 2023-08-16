Time to worry? iPhone 15 leak reveals mysterious chip in USB-C port

A new leak has spotted a mysterious chip in what appears to be the USB-C type port of the upcoming iPhone 15. However, its presence can be a cause of concern for those who are waiting to buy the smartphone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 16 2023, 20:15 IST
The USB-C type port that is expected to feature in the iPhone 15 series might come with an extra chip, a new leak has revealed. (REUTERS)
The USB-C type port that is expected to feature in the iPhone 15 series might come with an extra chip, a new leak has revealed. (REUTERS)

While big changes are expected for the iPhone 15 series which is likely to be unveiled next month, one of these changes is more important than the others. As per reports, the upcoming smartphone series may finally ditch the Lightning port 10 years after its introduction in favor of the USB-C type port. This is expected to give a big boost to the charging speed of the iPhones, which have also been stuck in limbo for a long time. However, a concerning new development was spotted by a tipster who clicked pictures of the USB-C port that is going to be slapped on the iPhone 15 and found a mysterious extra chip within it. And if it is what many are expecting, things may not be all sunshine and rainbows for fans.

The leaked images were shared by X user Majin Bu. One of the images showed a strange chip within the port upon which the serial ‘3LD3' has been stamped. Experts are now wondering whether this chip has been placed in the port to throttle transmission speeds. What it means is if non-proprietary or third-party connectors or cables are used with the port, the chip will use transmission encryption technology to curtail charging speed and data transfer speed. This could be a way for Apple to push consumers to buy only Apple accessories.

Apple could install transmission encryption chips in iPhone 15

Considering the close timelines between European Union's newly passed law that will push companies manufacturing electronic devices to use a common charging port that will come into effect next year, and Apple switching to a USB-C type port, makes it easy to see that the EU likely has played an influential role in Apple having to let go of the Lightning port.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

But it appears that Apple is not ready to let go of control of the market of its iPhone accessories. This is particularly bad news for those who have been hoping to save up on the charging cable or earphone costs by simply connecting their existing ones with the new phones. It also remains unclear whether these chips comply with the EU's new laws.

First Published Date: 16 Aug, 20:14 IST
