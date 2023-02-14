Valentine's day iPhone 13 DEAL! Get the 79900 phone for just 40949; Check details

It's Valentine's day today. And if you are still scrolling through different shopping apps to find the perfect gift for your special someone, then stop right now. Instead of wasting more time on looking for the gift, you can take advantage of this exciting iPhone 13 price cut deal and give them a brand new smartphone for almost half its price. Right now, Amazon is offering a great discount on the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 where you can purchase the Rs. 79900 smartphone for just Rs. 40949. Check details.

iPhone 13 price cut on Amazon

The retail price of the iPhone 13 128GB variant is Rs. 79900. However, there is a surreal discount on the smartphone. Under this iPhone 13 price cut offer, you get a flat 23 percent discount. This is a massive Rs. 18401 off on the iPhone device. After this discount, you only have to pay Rs. 61499. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deals, bank offers or any other loophole. But if you still find this price a bit too much, you can slice off another large chunk of the price with just one little step.

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs.20550, on the occasion of Valentine's day. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the iPhone 13 home for just Rs. 40949.

Why should you buy the iPhone 13

The iPhone 14 has not really shown any significant improvements over the last year's base flagship of iPhone 13. On its own, the iPhone 13 comes with a more than reliable performance, great cameras and a classic design that has become iconic. You can also read our iPhone 13 review to make up your mind.