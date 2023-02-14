    Trending News

    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Valentine's day iPhone 13 DEAL! Get the 79900 phone for just 40949; Check details

    Big surprise for iPhone lovers on Valentine's day. Get a massive discount of Rs. 38951 on the iPhone 13 at Amazon. Know how to avail it.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 14 2023, 12:59 IST
    5 HIDDEN features on iPhone 13, iPhone 12 that will awe you
    image caption
    1/6 Do you have iPhone 13, iPhone 12, or any other Apple iPhone? Then you must be thinking that you are aware of all the useful features that an iPhone holds for you. Well, don't be surprised, but your iPhone has loads of features that you may not be aware of! If you are wondering what these are, then check these 5 hidden features by Apple. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 Apple logo has Back Tap Feature! And this feature is pure magic as it can do almost everything that is there for you. It comes with customisable options. All you need to do is double-tap or triple tap on the Apple logo and let it perform the shortcut customised by you. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 If you are using your iPhone updated to the latest version iOS 15 then LIVE text feature will make your digital life simple. This feature can let you copy, translate text from photos, make a call, and a lot more. What do you need to do? Just point your camera at a photo or image with text, then tap the Live Text button. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 Make your chats more fun with the Apple iMessage app. The iPhone messaging app has several features such as Memoji sticker effects, bubble effects, full-screen animations, camera effects, and more. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 Your Apple iPhone has its own Notes App. Apple Notes app allows users to scan documents and make the necessary changes if required, option to save the document in PDF or image format as well as store it in your phone's memory or even online such as the iCloud Drive or Google Drive. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone
    6/6 End the annoyance of Spam calls with iPhone's Silence Unknown Callers feature! You can activate it through iPhone settings and enable the feature known as Silence Unknown Callers. It will block phone numbers that you've never been in contact with and don't have saved in your contacts list. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 13
    View all Images
    Want to buy the iPhone 13 at an unreal price? This price cut deal at Amazon can make it happen. (HT Tech)

    It's Valentine's day today. And if you are still scrolling through different shopping apps to find the perfect gift for your special someone, then stop right now. Instead of wasting more time on looking for the gift, you can take advantage of this exciting iPhone 13 price cut deal and give them a brand new smartphone for almost half its price. Right now, Amazon is offering a great discount on the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 where you can purchase the Rs. 79900 smartphone for just Rs. 40949. Check details.

    iPhone 13 price cut on Amazon

    The retail price of the iPhone 13 128GB variant is Rs. 79900. However, there is a surreal discount on the smartphone. Under this iPhone 13 price cut offer, you get a flat 23 percent discount. This is a massive Rs. 18401 off on the iPhone device. After this discount, you only have to pay Rs. 61499. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deals, bank offers or any other loophole. But if you still find this price a bit too much, you can slice off another large chunk of the price with just one little step.

    Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs.20550, on the occasion of Valentine's day. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the iPhone 13 home for just Rs. 40949.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B09V4B6K53

    Why should you buy the iPhone 13

    The iPhone 14 has not really shown any significant improvements over the last year's base flagship of iPhone 13. On its own, the iPhone 13 comes with a more than reliable performance, great cameras and a classic design that has become iconic. You can also read our iPhone 13 review to make up your mind.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 14 Feb, 12:58 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Valentine's day iPhone 13 DEAL! Get the 79900 phone for just 40949; Check details
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
    GTA Online
    GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles
    Hogwarts Legacy
    ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Leaves Some Gamers Conflicted Over Rowling’s Trans Views
    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble