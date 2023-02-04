Vivo Y100 officially teased by actress Sara Ali Khan; know expected price and specs here

Vivo Y100 has finally been teased! The company has shared a short seven second clip showing actress Sara Ali Khan holding the phone in her hand on its official Twitter channel. Sharing the video, Vivo wrote, "Are you ready to color your style? Stay tuned. To know more, visit http://bit.ly/40zIaaP." Though, it needs to be noted that the company has not yet officially revealed any details about the specification of the phone. Neither the launch date of the phone is known so far.

However, as per several media reports, leaks and rumours, the Vivo Y100 is expected to launch later this month (February 2023). In the tweet, Vivo revealed that the phone will be launching soon. If you are waiting for the launch of the phone, here are the expected details you need to know.

1. Vivo Y100 Colour: The teaser video has confirmed that the upcoming Vivo Y100 will be available in at least two colour options- Gold and Blue.

2. Vivo Y100 Price: Vivo is expected to launch the Y100 under mid range segment with a price tag of Rs. 27000.

3. Vivo Y100 Design: In the latest clipping we can even see the back panel of the phone, revealing its design. The Vivo Y100 gets a flat back and round edges. The phone also houses two black circles holding the rear cameras and LED flash.

4. Vivo Y100 Chipset: As per the details provided by leaks and rumours, the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and will run on Android 13.

5. Vivo Y100 Camera: The phone is expected to house a triple rear camera setup with 64MP main camera. While the selfie camera is expected to be of 50MP.

6. Vivo Y100 Battery: The phone is said to offer a great battery life to its users as it will be equipped with a 5000mAh battery.

7. Vivo Y100 Display: The phone is also said to get a 6-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.