Waiting for iPhone 15? If you want THIS feature, then you won't get it

Apple fans are waiting for iPhone 15 launch because of some truly fascinating features it is expected to bring. However, they may not get what they want.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 21 2023, 20:57 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max CHALLENGES Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with this MAJOR camera upgrade
Apple iPhone
1/5 Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone 15 lineup at the September event, and the leaks and rumours have been coming thick and fast. As per the latest detail, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max will be competing with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in terms of camera performance. A recent report has revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get an optical zoom lens with 5-6x zoom capabilities. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
2/5 According to a report by MacRumours, the periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max could have almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones. Just a few weeks ago, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple had chosen parts manufacturer Largan to make the periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 MacRumours now report that this new periscope camera, which would be built into the telephoto lens, could offer 5-6x optical zoom, which is almost double the 3x zoom offered by the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is an exclusive feature that will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max only, according to reports. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
4/5 Advantages of Periscope camera: By redirecting light from the camera's aperture to align with the phone's body, periscope lenses enhance the camera's zooming capabilities without adding thickness to the camera module. This is particularly important for phones to remain pocketable and easy to carry. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
5/5 The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra takes advantage of this technology to offer a stunning 10x zoom via a folded periscope lens. According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s periscope lens could feature 5x or 6x zoom, which beats the current 3x magnification offered by the current flagship iPhone models. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
View all Images
Neither iPhone 15, nor iPhone 16, it is likely that iPhone 17 Pro will get this special tech. (Pixabay)

We are just a few months away from the launch of the iPhone 15 lineup and the constant flow of leaks and rumours is creating a buzz around the next iPhone flagship. However, despite being tipped to get several new features and upgrades, the iPhone 15 lineup will miss out on one of the most-awaited features. Sadly, you will have to wait until the launch of the iPhone 17 series to witness this special under-display tech. As per a report by MacRumors, display analyst Ross Young suggests that the iPhone 17 Pro is set to debut the under-panel Face ID technology, a first for any iPhone model.

It must be noted that this update contradicts previous predictions that the iPhone 16 Pro models of 2024 to be the first to feature under-panel Face ID technology. However, 2025's iPhone series, basically the iPhone 17 Pro models are now tipped to get under-panel Face ID tech along with a punch-hole design for the front-facing camera. Earlier, Young suggested that the postponement was caused by "sensor issues."

Apart from that, what is likely coming on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is the pill-shaped cutout with Dynamic Island, just like the Pro models. As per Young's prediction, the iPhone 16 series will continue with the pill-shaped design next year. As a result of this change, the two display cutouts on the Dynamic Island, which are currently present, will seemingly persist unaltered throughout three subsequent "Pro" iPhone models.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

This implementation is anticipated to continue until the "Pro" iPhones of 2027, which will have the camera moved under the display, resulting in a completely edge-to-edge screen. Moreover, the regular iPhone 17 models will incorporate ProMotion, a technology that is presently restricted to Apple's premium devices, Young suggested.

BIG iPhone display upgrade by 2025

Young also suggests that Apple is set to go all LTPO in 2025, with even base models getting 120Hz refresh rate display. Currently, only the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series feature a 120Hz refresh rate.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Apr, 20:56 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Waiting for iPhone 15? If you want THIS feature, then you won't get it
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

minecraft
Minecraft Legends RELEASED! Gameplay to platforms, know it all here
Angry Birds
Sega Sammy in $776 million deal to buy Angry Birds maker Rovio
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.20 major update release: Know Trails and Tales new features, release date and more
Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets