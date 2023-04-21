Waiting for iPhone 15? If you want THIS feature, then you won't get it

We are just a few months away from the launch of the iPhone 15 lineup and the constant flow of leaks and rumours is creating a buzz around the next iPhone flagship. However, despite being tipped to get several new features and upgrades, the iPhone 15 lineup will miss out on one of the most-awaited features. Sadly, you will have to wait until the launch of the iPhone 17 series to witness this special under-display tech. As per a report by MacRumors, display analyst Ross Young suggests that the iPhone 17 Pro is set to debut the under-panel Face ID technology, a first for any iPhone model.

It must be noted that this update contradicts previous predictions that the iPhone 16 Pro models of 2024 to be the first to feature under-panel Face ID technology. However, 2025's iPhone series, basically the iPhone 17 Pro models are now tipped to get under-panel Face ID tech along with a punch-hole design for the front-facing camera. Earlier, Young suggested that the postponement was caused by "sensor issues."

Apart from that, what is likely coming on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is the pill-shaped cutout with Dynamic Island, just like the Pro models. As per Young's prediction, the iPhone 16 series will continue with the pill-shaped design next year. As a result of this change, the two display cutouts on the Dynamic Island, which are currently present, will seemingly persist unaltered throughout three subsequent "Pro" iPhone models.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

This implementation is anticipated to continue until the "Pro" iPhones of 2027, which will have the camera moved under the display, resulting in a completely edge-to-edge screen. Moreover, the regular iPhone 17 models will incorporate ProMotion, a technology that is presently restricted to Apple's premium devices, Young suggested.

BIG iPhone display upgrade by 2025

Young also suggests that Apple is set to go all LTPO in 2025, with even base models getting 120Hz refresh rate display. Currently, only the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series feature a 120Hz refresh rate.