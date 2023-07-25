Oppo Reno 10 Pro review: A shutterbug's dream, but misses on raw power

Oppo has made its name in India by offering great smartphones at pocket-friendly prices. Most of its offerings in the budget segment bring good cameras, decent hardware, and long battery life to the table. But what if you're after a flagship experience? Oppo does have Find N2 Flip in this segment too, but it is quite a pricey experience. But this is where the Reno series comes in, which has made a name in India due to its impressive cameras, serious processing power, and substantial battery life, all encased in a decent design. But does the Reno 10 Pro, part of the company's latest flagship series, also manage to keep up with the expectations or will it turn out to be another run-of-the-mill mid-range device masquerading as a near-flagship level phone?

I spent a few weeks with the smartphone as my daily driver, and here's how it fared.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro: Design

I've never been a fan of flashy smartphones, yet upon first impression, the Reno 10 Pro does not feel too ostentatious. It comes in two color options - Silvery Grey and Glossy Purple. I had the latter which reflects dual colors as light shines upon it. Interestingly, the glass back does not show any substantial smudges or fingerprints, which is a boon. At its considerably hefty price point, I would've liked to see metal being used but that's not the case here as it gets color-matched plastic frame instead. Shockingly, the device does not have an official IP rating, which is a letdown in 2023.

The Reno 10 Pro gets one of the rare features in its segment - an IR blaster, and you can use it to control all your devices.

You have the large camera unit at the back which protrudes a bit too much, along with the usual Oppo branding. All in all, the Reno 10 Pro has a sleek and smart design that will appeal to today's youth. But for those who like vanilla phones, it might be too bold.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro: Display

The Reno 10 Pro gets a 6.7-inch 1.5K FHD+ curved OLED display which looks gorgeous in all situations except when outdoors. The display is crisp with different color modes according to the user's liking. While there is no adaptive refresh rate, you can choose between 60Hz and 120Hz, and for a standard iPhone user like me, that is like experiencing life in the fast lane.

While the device has 950 nits of peak brightness which might seem a lot on paper, it falls short sometimes, especially when viewed under direct sunlight. Binge-watching content on the vivid screen is a pleasant experience although the lack of HDR support on Netflix may leave avid The Witcher viewers disappointed.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro: Performance

Performance is not one of the strong suits of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro, and that is highlighted by its Snapdragon 778G processor. At nearly Rs. 40,000, Oppo is offering a two-year-old processor which is a major letdown. However, to perhaps balance things, the company has provided a staggering 12GB LPDDR4X RAM which can further be virtually expanded by another 12GB. The phone runs on ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13, and it is basically a pit of bloatware on the first bootup. Although Oppo's 4-year promise of software support softens the blow a little.

Fortunately, almost all of the apps are removable but it is still disappointing to see brands putting bloatware in the OS of a device that costs just shy of half a lakh. Moreover, the phone also lacks a stereo speaker which is present in nearly every mid-range device nowadays.

The Reno 10 Pro breezes past everyday tasks like handling multiple calls, messages, social media, taking photos, and light gaming. However, it tends to struggle in long gaming sessions and the frame rate drops in graphic-intensive games such as BGMI and Asphalt 9, especially on higher graphical settings. Therefore, the Reno 10 Pro might not be the best choice for you if you're an avid gamer.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro: Camera

Despite all its shortcomings, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro excels when it comes to photography. It is equipped with a triple camera system, including a primary 50MP camera with OIS. however, it is the 32MP telephoto camera that steals the show. Most mid-range smartphones still don't offer a telephoto camera but Oppo has perhaps compensated for an inferior processor by offering a great telephoto camera.

It offers up to 2x optical zoom and takes photos in great detail up until that point, which even exceeds the quality of the primary camera at times. The images are detailed, well-exposed, and have a good color balance.

It shines in low light conditions too, with less noise and sharp images having a lot of details. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie shooter which is good enough for most situations.

Check out a few camera samples here.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro: Battery life

The Reno 10 Pro packs a 4600 mAh battery which is not something you call a “marathon battery”, although it does usually last the full day on moderate usage, without needing to be plugged in. However, things take a turn as you turn on 5G, and it drains the battery faster.

One of the main highlights of the Reno 10 Pro is its 80W SuperVOOC charging capabilities which can juice up the device from 0 to 100 percent in around half an hour. And yes, you get the 80W power brick with the device, which is a nice touch.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro: Verdict

At its price point of Rs. 39,999, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro offers a decent combination of a good display, great cameras, and more than enough battery life. However, it is let down by its two-year-old Snapdragon 778G processor which is simply not capable enough to handle long durations of graphic-intensive tasks. The highlight of the device is its 32MP telephoto camera which is a rarity these days even on flagship smartphones. So, if you're a camera-centric person, then the Reno 10 Pro can be a good option to go for.

However, if you prefer performance over the camera, then you might be better off looking for alternatives, such as the new Nothing Phone 2, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, or the Pixel 7a.