 Motorola Edge 50 Pro price leaked ahead of launch in India on April 3: All the details | Mobile News

Motorola Edge 50 Pro price leaked ahead of launch in India on April 3: All the details

Ahead of its official launch in India on April 3, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro price has been leaked online. Know how much it may cost.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 02 2024, 07:32 IST
Motorola Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro is confirmed to feature a 144Hz 1.5K display. Check other details. (Motorola)

Motorola is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone in India, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, on April 3. It is expected to be a mid-range offering from the company and could take on the likes of OnePlus 12R and iQOO Neo 9 Pro. Reports suggest it could launch alongside the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. The smartphone's launch date is set and it will debut in India on April 3. Ahead of the launch, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro price has been leaked.

Also Read: Upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone to be powered by AI

Motorola Edge 50 Pro price leaked

In an X post, tipster Paras Guglani, who goes by @passionategeekz, shared details about the possible pricing of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. If the claims are anything to go by, then the smartphone will come in a single 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant which may be priced at Rs. 44999. Combined with offers, the price may go down to Rs. 39999.

The tipster further suggested that the smartphone could be available in three colours - Lavender Purple, Pearl White and Black Eclipse, something which Motorola has already teased through images.

In the global market, Motorola Edge 50 Pro is likely to be priced at 864 EUR.

Also Read: Top 5 phones launching in April 2024 - OnePlus Nord CE4, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Realme 12X and more

Motorola Edge 50 Pro confirmed specs

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is confirmed to feature a 6.7-inch pOLED 3D curved display with a resolution of 1.5K and a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel will support a peak brightness of 2000 nits. Other confirmed features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, a triple camera system consisting of a 50MP AI-powered camera and a 13MP macro+ultrawide camera, 125W wired and 50W wireless charging, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The smartphone is confirmed to run on Motorola's Hello UI based on Android 14 and the company has promised 3 years of OS updates.

